9 January: France will unveil its quantum strategy. What can we expect from this report?

What answers will we expect on 9 January, when MP Paula Forteza's report on quantum computing in France will be officially presented? The title of the report underlines its ambition: " Quantum: the technological shift that France will not miss ". Does this title also underline the fact that France has missed out on other technological shifts?

January 3rd 2020 | 74 readers