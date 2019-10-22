Choose one...
PhD position in Quantum Cybersecurity and Communication



Job type: PhD
Application deadline: Monday, January 27, 2020
Employer web page: https://ictqt.ug.edu.pl


Job offer from University of Gdansk
December 30th 2019 | 38 readers

Photo by Anna Gru on Unsplash
We are looking for the PhD student to work in Quantum Cybersecurity and Communication Group at the newly created International Centre for Theory of Quantum Technologies (ICTQT), funded by the Foundation for Polish Science, and hosted by the University of Gdansk. The broad aim of the Quantum Cybersecurity and Communication Group is to perform research concerning quantum phenomena which could be used for quantum methods for information transfer, coding and processing, aimed towards applied physics and possible commercialization. The successful candidate will be hired from the project "Towards easier tests of quantum phenomena" funded by SHENG 1 – Polish-Chinese Funding Initiative. The main aim of the project is to overcome the current limitations in emerging technologies due to the high requirements on the precision and efficiency of the necessary hardware.

For more information please see: https://www.euraxess.pl/jobs/473666 https://ictqt.ug.edu.pl/job-offers/


