​CIP partners with ISARA to offer crypto-agile technology to complement innovative Whitethorn platform



Cybersec Innovation Partners Limited (CIP) and ISARA Corporation, the world’s leading provider of crypto-agile and quantum-safe security, today announced their partnership which will allow CIP to offer unique solutions and services to enable a seamless migration of digital trust infrastructures to post-quantum security.


April 17th 2020 | 53 readers

Photo by freestocks on Unsplash
The onset of large-scale quantum computing will challenge the security of current public-key cryptography and create widespread vulnerabilities. The rigidity of today’s infrastructure makes cryptographic migrations complex and costly. Establishing crypto agility in existing systems is the first step towards seamless migrations.

The strategic partnership allows CIP to offer industry leading quantum-safe, crypto agile and hybrid certificate offerings from ISARA. This ground-breaking technology enables systems to be quantum safe without disruption of operations while maintaining the availability and integrity of existing security systems.

The new agile certificates will be recognisable by CIP’s Whitethorn® Platform – a digital certificate, key discovery, and lifecycle management solution that provides unrivalled discovery, management and automation.

Andy Jenkinson, Group CEO CIP, said: “Quantum computing is the next major development within the global technology area. The biggest challenge to cyber security is the lack of understanding of cryptography and PKI in today’s classical computing, let alone in a post-quantum world. The partnership with ISARA will enable all our clients to realise full discovery, management and automation of their crypto-agile PKI.”

Scott Totzke, CEO & Co-founder of ISARA, said: “We are excited to partner with CIP to ensure their client’s migration to quantum-safe cryptography starts with integrating crypto-agility, an essential first step towards cryptographic resilience and long-term security. This is some welcome good news in these turbulent times.”


