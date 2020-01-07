​Google Quantum Project Leader to Keynote RMACC’s Tenth Annual High Performance Computing Symposium

Dr. John Martinis, team lead on the Google project that achieved Quantum Supremacy, will keynote the 10th annual Rocky Mountain Advanced Computing Consortium’s (RMACC) High Performance Computing Symposium next May in Colorado.

Press release from RMACC

