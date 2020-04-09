01 Communique Enters into a Memorandum of Understanding with Nexusguard Consulting Limited

Andrew Cheung, President of 01 Communique commented, "We are ready to work with NCL, a world-class security solutions provider. Our aim is to enhance product safety from cyberattacks, not only from today's classical computers, but also against future attacks from quantum computers. We believe that now is the time to prepare ourselves for such devastating attacks which will come anytime, and anywhere."

"NCL has been the leading security solutions provider fighting malicious internet attacks," stated Ronald Pong, CEO of NCL. "It is key to be at the forefront of technology to provide our customers peace of mind against future cybersecurity attacks."

The MOU will see NCL and 01 Communique working together on cybersecurity offerings as well as marketing initiatives in the various markets operated by both companies.