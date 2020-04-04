01 Communique Invites Email Users to Try IronCAP X Personal Usage Email Platform After April 23rd Launch

01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (the “Company”, “01 Communique”) (ONE.V) invites all email users to try out their new IronCAP X personal usage email encryption product as it will be free to personal users after the April 23rd product launch.

Press release from 01 Communique Laboratory Inc.

April 7th 2020 | 10 readers