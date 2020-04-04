Choose one...
01 Communique Invites Email Users to Try IronCAP X Personal Usage Email Platform After April 23rd Launch



01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (the “Company”, “01 Communique”) (ONE.V) invites all email users to try out their new IronCAP X personal usage email encryption product as it will be free to personal users after the April 23rd product launch.


Press release from 01 Communique Laboratory Inc.
April 7th 2020 | 10 readers

The Company’s IronCAP X email encryption technology is designed to be safe against future attack from quantum computer. Therefore, it has a higher protection level than current GPG, or GNU Privacy Guard public key cryptography implementation platforms, and at the same time, easier for non-technical users.

Please join us for the IronCAP X product launch on April 23rd. Additional information on the launch will available soon. Information on IronCAP X can be found at https://www.ironcap.ca/ironcap-x/

Andrew Cheung, President of 01 Communique stated, “The IT community likes the current GPG email/file encryption package as it works well but there is always a catch. Most non-technical users cannot appreciate what it can do and how to install it. IronCAP X technology has addressed all of that as it wraps friendly packing around GPG.” Mr. Cheung continued, “On April 23rd, we are launching IronCAP X which is easy to install and use, and protects against the quantum computing threat. Best of all, it will be free for personal users.”

IronCAP X free version for personal usage will have all emails protected by IronCAP cryptography and give the user the ability to send and receive encrypted emails, digitally sign emails and files and encrypt sensitive files to ensure safety against cyber-attacks from not only the conventional world of computers today but also against future attacks from quantum computers. IronCAP X is designed to integrate with everyday email clients such as Outlook, Gmail, Yahoo and others.


