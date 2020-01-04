01 Communique Signs Technology Licensing Agreement with Hitachi Solutions Create, Ltd. in Japan

Under the terms of the agreement the parties agree to apply for Japanese patent protection of the IronCAP technology and HSC agrees to license the IronCAP technology for the Japanese market. The Technology Licensing Agreement comes as a result of HSC's thorough analysis indicating that Quantum attack threats are a reality and that data encrypted with today's cryptographic technology can easily be cracked using quantum computing. As a result, sensitive data must be protected with new post-quantum cryptographic technology like IronCAP, which is compatible with conventional computers while safe-guarding against the excessive computing power of future quantum computers.



Andrew Cheung, President of 01 Communique stated, 'We have had a long-standing relationship with HSC and are pleased to sign a Technology Licensing Agreement with them.' Mr. Cheung further commented, 'We believe that Japan represents an excellent market opportunity for our IronCAP technology beyond North America. IronCAP is at the forefront of the cyber security market to protect customers from cyber-attacks and the very serious risk of future quantum computer attacks.'