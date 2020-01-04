Choose one...
Quantaneo, the Quantum Co Quantaneo, the Quantum Co
Quantaneo, the Quantum Computing Source

01 Communique Signs Technology Licensing Agreement with Hitachi Solutions Create, Ltd. in Japan



01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (the 'Company', '01 Communique') (TSX-V:ONE) today announced it has signed a Technology Licensing Agreement with Hitachi Solutions Create, Ltd. ('HSC') for the Japanese market. This agreement has replaced the Memorandum of Understanding ('MOU') the Company entered into on October 2, 2018.


Communiqué de 01 Communique
April 1st 2020 | 58 readers

Photo by Andre Benz on Unsplash
Photo by Andre Benz on Unsplash
Under the terms of the agreement the parties agree to apply for Japanese patent protection of the IronCAP technology and HSC agrees to license the IronCAP technology for the Japanese market. The Technology Licensing Agreement comes as a result of HSC's thorough analysis indicating that Quantum attack threats are a reality and that data encrypted with today's cryptographic technology can easily be cracked using quantum computing. As a result, sensitive data must be protected with new post-quantum cryptographic technology like IronCAP, which is compatible with conventional computers while safe-guarding against the excessive computing power of future quantum computers.

Andrew Cheung, President of 01 Communique stated, 'We have had a long-standing relationship with HSC and are pleased to sign a Technology Licensing Agreement with them.' Mr. Cheung further commented, 'We believe that Japan represents an excellent market opportunity for our IronCAP technology beyond North America. IronCAP is at the forefront of the cyber security market to protect customers from cyber-attacks and the very serious risk of future quantum computer attacks.'


You can read too...

Universities Space Research Association to Lead a DARPA Project on Quantum Computing - 04/01/2020

Universities Space Research Association (USRA) announced that DARPA has awarded the organization and its partners Rigetti Computing and the NASA Quantum Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (QuAIL) to work as a team to advance the state of art in quantum optimization. USRA, as the prime contractor of...

Q-CTRL to Host Live Demos of ‘Quantum Control’ Tools - 03/31/2020

Shown to Improve Quantum Computing Hardware Performance. Expert to detail ability of BOULDER OPAL software to deliver error robustness to quantum computing hardware as well increase other key performance metrics for researchers. Q-CTRL, a startup that applies the principles of control engineering...

D-Wave Provides Free Quantum Cloud Access for Global Response to COVID-19 - 03/31/2020

Customers and partners including Volkswagen, DENSO, KYOCERA, Jülich Supercomputing Centre, Menten AI and others join to offer hybrid quantum expertise to those responding to pandemic. D-Wave Systems Inc., the leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services, today announced the immediate...

ID Quantique and Mt Pelerin start testing their quantum-safe digital asset custody solution in Geneva - 03/30/2020

The Quantum Vault provides bank-grade secure digital asset custody by adding an extra layer of quantum technologies on top of conventional custody solution. By adding an extra layer of quantum-safe security on top of a bank-grade custody solution, the Quantum Vault ensures that the safe storage of...

ID Quantique launches an ultra-small Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG) chip for mobile, IoT and edge applications - 03/28/2020

ID Quantique’s Quantis QRNG chip (IDQ250C2) is low profile, small footprint, and now makes our connected world more secure. With its compact size and low power consumption, our latest QRNG chip can be embedded in any smartphone, edge and IoT devices, to ensure trusted authentication and encryption...
1 2 3 4 5 » ... 73

New comment:

Copyright © 2019 BNTP Inc., Newark, DE, USA