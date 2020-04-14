AMBER Researchers Provide New Insights in Decoherance of Qubits

Researchers from AMBER, the SFI Research Centre for Advanced Materials and BioEngineering Research, the School of Physics and the CRANN Institute, at Trinity College Dublin, have utilized their model and simulations of the atomic world to give insight in one of the key issues in the realization of quantum computers. The findings have now been published in the prestigious international journal Nature Communications.

Press release from Amber Research

