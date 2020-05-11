Choose one...
AlgoDynamix launches Quantum Computing for more powerful forecasting



AlgoDynamix, the leader in behavioural based forecasting for financial markets, announced today the launch of powerful new Quantum Computing capabilities. The new cloud-based service uses technology provided by D-Wave Systems and is a world first in behavioural forecasting for financial analytics.


November 23rd 2020 | 496 readers

The new service is a no-cost upgrade for premium-level clients; the cloud-based calculations will be up to 10,000 faster and will enable additional customer functionality. The analytics alert flags are sent to clients via e-mail, browser or an optional API. These analytics now provide much more functionality including the new, crucially important FX and FX treasury forecasting capabilities. This is in addition to the existing wide range of current multi asset class forecasting analytics for asset managers, traders and other business functions.

The SaaS-based analytics do not require client supplied data, so new clients can be on-boarded and benefit from our unique directional forecasting analytics in less than 24 hours, without any disruption to existing systems.

This innovation dramatically improves the existing AlgoDynamix directional forecasting technology and will now also include the entire spectrum of FX and FX treasury forecasting analytics. The quantum leap comes from our team of Cambridge PhDs who are redefining their behavioural clustering algorithms as a quantum energy state problem. This mathematical breakthrough means that even their most difficult and challenging behavioural clustering calculations can now be solved using Quantum computers.

Director of Global Sales, Ian Hillier Brook, says: “This next wave of computing is a major change in approach to quickly solving complex problems in financial markets and forecasting analytics, as it enables even the most complex exponentially-challenging problem to be redefined as a series of flat-liner parallel computes. This fundamental shift in computing will most certainly be the next enabler across numerous industries, especially financial services, considering the sector’s immense computational requirements.”

AlgoDynamix CEO, Jeremy Sosabowski, comments: “It is great to see yet again how innovative and solutions-oriented our award-winning company is. Back in my (optical) Quantum Mechanics PhD days I could already see the early research which included ground-breaking outcomes such as the Quantum molecular approach to redefining time. Being able to apply the power of Quantum Computing to our forecasting analytics is a significant step forward and clients will quickly benefit from increased speed and capabilities across multiple asset classes. I hate to use the phrase ‘game-changer’, but this is a very big step in forecasting technology.”

Very recent examples of the forecasting analytics – around US elections time, and the start of the Covid pandemic – are shown with the AlgoDynamix analytics providing advance warning of major directional market movements.


