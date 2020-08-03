Archer progress towards single qubit quantum measurements

Archer Materials Limited (“Archer”, the “Company”, “ASX:AXE”) is pleased to update shareholders on the development of its 12CQ technology that aims to build a quantum computing qubit processor (“chip”). Archer is one of very few companies globally that provides investors a direct, on-market opportunity to invest in quantum computing technology.



The Company uses a unique carbon-based qubit material that has the potential to enable chip operation at room-temperature and integration onboard modern electronic devices (see Quantum Technology & Archer’s 12CQ Advantage).



Commenting on the Company’s 12CQ developments, Archer CEO, Dr Mohammad Choucair, said: “We are strategically expanding Archer’s direct access to infrastructure, specialised measurement instruments, and internationally recognised researchers to accelerate performing the quantum measurements required to successfully develop the 12CQ chip.”



“We have secured important and significant access to specialist equipment and world- renowned personnel through robust commercial agreements with world-class institutes. As a result, the quantum measurements related to qubit control, which form the basis of the chip’s basic function, have commenced and are on track.”



Archer is performing various quantum measurements on the chip qubit components at the University of Sydney (“University”), and École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (“EPFL”) in Switzerland (ASX Announcement 28 Jan 2020), and will now expand to conduct specialised, state-of-the-art quantum measurements at the University of New South Wales (“UNSW Sydney”).



The quantum measurements focus on several complimentary approaches to achieve quantum electronic and magnetic control of the chip qubit components in-line with Archer’s key commercial development goals to demonstrate the potential for chip function and integration in modern devices (Image 1 and 2) (see Further Technical Reading).



The 12CQ chip is being developed by Archer’s in-house team, led by CEO Dr Mohammad Choucair and Quantum Technology Manager, Dr Martin Fuechsle, who have been recognised (1) internationally as pioneers in Nanotechnology and Quantum Computing, respectively. While Archer will be accessing equipment, laboratories and people at the University, UNSW Sydney, and EPFL, these institutions are not involved in developing the 12CQ chip technology.



The Company recently joined the Sydney Knowledge Hub to strategically engage with researchers in the Australian quantum economy that will help accelerate chip development.



Next Steps



The technical development of 12CQ is a world-first, and the outcomes of the quantum measurements will be used to validate the patents protecting the chip technology, strengthen and grow Archer’s intellectual property, and to advance the commercial readiness of the chip.

Key measurements will be released to ASX and discussed and reviewed under confidentially with delegates at the Quantum.Tech Conference in London from 20-22 April, 2020, which Archer will be attending to Chair a session on Quantum Computing (see ASX Announcement 28 Nov 2019).

Archer intends to commercialise chip products through licencing and direct sales by seeking to establish commercial partnerships with highly resourced organisations. More information on Archer’s 12CQ chip commercialisation pathway is found in ASX Announcement 30 Oct 2019.