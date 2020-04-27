Archer signe a Quantum Computing agreement with IBM

Archer Materials Limited (“Archer”, the “Company”, “ASX: AXE”) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an agreement with International Business Machines Corporation (“IBM”, “NYSE: IBM”). Archer and IBM will work together on the advancement of quantum computing.



As part of the agreement between Archer and IBM (“Agreement”), Archer is now a member of the IBM Q Network and the associated IBM Quantum Experience for Business program (see below About IBM Quantum). Archer is the first Australian company developing a quantum computing processor and hardware to join the invitation-only, IBM Q Network.



Commenting on the Agreement with IBM, Archer CEO Dr Mohammad Choucair said: “We are the first Australian company building a quantum chip to join into the global IBM Q Network as an ecosystem partner, a group of the very best organisations at the forefront of quantum computing. Ultimately, we want Australian businesses and consumers to be one of the first beneficiaries of this exciting technology, and now that we are collaborating with IBM, it greatly increases our chances of success. We look forward to working with IBM and members of the network to address the most fundamental challenges to the wide-scale adoption of quantum computing, using our potentially complementary technologies as starting points”.



As a member of the IBM Q Network, Archer will have access to IBM's quantum computing expertise and resources, and open-source Qiskit software and developer tools. IBM will also provide Archer access to the IBM Quantum Computation Center, which includes the most advanced quantum computers commercially available to explore practical applications for business.



All of Archer’s intellectual property rights and title to pre-existing materials are unaffected by the Agreement.



Commenting on Archer’s 12CQ progress, Archer CEO Dr Mohammad Choucair said: “The Agreement with IBM is a realisation of the substantial progress Archer has made to date. We are now in a better position to potentially scale our competitive advantage globally.

“The quantum computing economy is rapidly growing, complex, and has the potential to impact all sectors dependent on computational power. First-movers are therefore in the best position to seize the lion’s share of the total value generated in this multibillion-dollar industry. Archer joining the IBM Q Network will help strengthen quantum computing in Australia”, Dr Choucair concluded.



Next Steps

Archer’s 12CQ chip is a disruptive quantum computing technology, and in the current stage of development, maintains a competitive advantage that is extremely difficult to erode. Archer intends to develop the 12CQ chip to be directly sold and the intellectual property rights to the chip technology licensed.



Archer and IBM will seek mutually beneficial collaborative opportunities on the advancement of quantum computing. Such opportunities may include demonstration and development of actual and conceptual quantum processors and hardware, algorithms, applications, and business use cases.