Choose one...
Quantaneo, the Quantum Co Quantaneo, the Quantum Co
Quantaneo, the Quantum Computing Source

Automated benchmarking platform for quantum compilers by Arline.io



​Quantum compilation is a problem of translating a quantum algorithm to a set of low-level hardware instructions to be executed on a quantum processor.


Press release from Arline.io
June 16th 2020 | 194 readers

Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash
Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash
Extreme susceptibility of quantum computation to noise is one of the crucial factors that hinder the development of large-scale quantum computers. By the means of optimizing gate count in a quantum circuit, it is possible to significantly reduce hardware errors and increase the accuracy of quantum computation.

Efficient compilation and circuit optimisation (finding an optimal sequence of gates for the desired quantum computation) is of immense importance for practical applications and is necessary for further progress towards scalable quantum computing.

Optimal (or near-optimal) circuit compilation is an extremely challenging and still open problem due to additional constraints imposed by hardware configuration, such as restricted qubit connectivity and hardware-native gate set.

Arline project has been launched to optimise quantum algorithms with machine learning techniques. We believe that quantum-applied machine learning will make quantum algorithms run on NISQ computers and solve state-of-the-art computational problems.

Arline Benchmarks platform allows to benchmark various algorithms for quantum circuit mapping/compression against each other on a list of predefined hardware types and target circuit classes.
Arline Quantum is an open-source library providing basic functionality for creating and manipulating quantum circuits. It also contains a list of mock quantum hardware.


You can read too...

Release of Silq: A High-level Quantum Language - 06/16/2020

Background. Recent efforts have improved quantum computers to the point where they can outperform classical computers on some tasks, a situation referred to as quantum supremacy. Quantum computers run quantum algorithms, typically expressed in a low-level quantum language. Silq. We release Silq,...

Universal Quantum: Major Investors Back Disruptive New Player in Quantum Computing Race - 06/16/2020

- Hoxton, Village Global and Propagator among investors in University of Sussex spin-out - Universal Quantum uses disruptive technology to scale-up quantum computing Universal Quantum, a disruptive new player on the global quantum computing stage, has today emerged out of stealth announcing an...

Element Six launches DNV-B1TM – its first commercially-available, general-purpose quantum grade diamond - 06/15/2020

Unlocking next generation quantum technologies. Element Six, part of the De Beers Group, is launching its first commercially-available, general-purpose chemical vapour deposition (CVD) quantum grade diamond, DNV-B1TM. DNV-B1TM, the first solution in Element Six’s new DNVTM Series, is an ideal...

Early-stage validation of quantum computing chip viability Highlights - 06/15/2020

• Significant technological milestone achieved towards building an operational room-temperature qubit processor (“chip”) prototype. • State-of-art measurement confirms room-temperature conductivity of a single qubit component (“qubit”), representing a global competitive advantage in the...

A surprising quantum effect observed in a “large” object - 06/12/2020

While conducting experiments on a layered metal, EPFL researchers witnessed something very surprising. The unexpected electron behavior they discovered could open up possibilities in the field of quantum computing. In the world of materials science, sometimes main discoveries can be found in...
1 2 3 4 5 » ... 87

New comment:

Copyright © 2019 BNTP Inc., Newark, DE, USA