Bright Apps and ID Quantique (IDQ) partner to push Quantum technologies into the US market



"IDQ has Quantum Tech and Bright Apps is the premier Quantum integrator. With that Bright Apps LLC uses QCloud to accelerate access to Quantum Technologies for both government and commercial spaces.", Greg McGregor, Bright Apps LLC, CEO


Press release from ID Quantique
February 4th 2020 | 30 readers

Photo by Vlad Tchompalov on Unsplash
Photo by Vlad Tchompalov on Unsplash
Bright Apps and ID Quantique (IDQ) signed a partnership to push Quantum technologies into the US market. Bright Apps QCloud makes it easy to integrate Quantum technologies both in the government and commercial spaces. The Bright Apps IDQ partnership will provide customers easier access to new and vital quantum technologies from IDQ. The partnership accelerates the current R&D work currently underway at NIWC, Navy warfare center.

Bright Apps Qcloud security solutions is a building component cloud and On Prem service designed to provide high-quality sources of quantum encryption to IoT devices, embedded systems, cloud service providers and custom build solutions to provide the highest level of secure communication over the Internet. In today’s world of evolving technology, not only do we need to safeguard our computers and smartphones, now we must worry about protecting our homes, vehicles, appliances, wearables and other IoT devices. Together with IDQ’s quantum devices (QRNG) and Bright Apps quantum integration tool, secure communication can now be delivered to your end point device.
“This partnership is ideal. IDQ has Quantum Tech and Bright Apps is the premier Quantum integrator. With that Bright Apps LLC uses QCloud to accelerate access to Quantum Technologies for both government and commercial spaces .” Greg McGregor, Bright Apps LLC, CEO

“Quantum Technologies will eventually be part of all security for critical infrastructure and partners like Bright Apps are key in helping customers to integrate these technologies into their existing systems. Their deep experience and understanding of QKD and QRNG, as well as their extensive software development and integration experience make them a great fit to help expand the Quantum business in the US. “ Said Grégoire Ribordy, CEO and founder of ID Quantique.


