Press release from University of Guelph
January 22nd 2020 | 211 readers

Bringing a two-qubit desktop quantum computer to life
In the industry session of the 23rd annual conference on Quantum Information Processing (QIP2020), which is held in Shenzhen, China, Jan 6-10 2020, SpinQ Chief Scientist Prof. Bei Zeng from University of Guelph, announced the SpinQ Gemini, a two-qubit desktop quantum computer based on Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) technology. It is the first time that a desktop quantum computer is commercially available. SpinQ Gemini is built by the state-of-the-art technology of permanent magnets, providing 1T magnetic field, running at room temperature, and maintenance free. It demonstrates quantum algorithms such as Deutsch’s algorithm and Grover’s algorithm for teaching quantum computing to university and high school students, also provides advanced models for quantum circuit design and control sequence design for researchers. SpinQ is a Shenzhen based company supported by venture capital, with an initial investment of 2 million CAD. SpinQ is founded by researchers from Institute for Quantum Computing at the University of Waterloo, the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, and the Southern University of Science and Technology in Shenzhen.

