Bringing a two-qubit desktop quantum computer to life

In the industry session of the 23rd annual conference on Quantum Information Processing (QIP2020), which is held in Shenzhen, China, Jan 6-10 2020, SpinQ Chief Scientist Prof. Bei Zeng from University of Guelph, announced the SpinQ Gemini, a two-qubit desktop quantum computer based on Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) technology. It is the first time that a desktop quantum computer is commercially available. SpinQ Gemini is built by the state-of-the-art technology of permanent magnets, providing 1T magnetic field, running at room temperature, and maintenance free. It demonstrates quantum algorithms such as Deutsch’s algorithm and Grover’s algorithm for teaching quantum computing to university and high school students, also provides advanced models for quantum circuit design and control sequence design for researchers. SpinQ is a Shenzhen based company supported by venture capital, with an initial investment of 2 million CAD. SpinQ is founded by researchers from Institute for Quantum Computing at the University of Waterloo, the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, and the Southern University of Science and Technology in Shenzhen.
SpinQ Quantum Computer
High school students interested in developing the mathematical and statistical skills to tackle a real world problem such as this should consider our Mathematical Science Major, with an Area of Emphasis in Physics or Signal Processing.
Prospective graduate students interested in working with Dr. Pereira, Dr. Kribs or Dr. Zeng should visit their websites, or read more about Graduate Studies at Guelph.
SpinQ Quantum Computer
High school students interested in developing the mathematical and statistical skills to tackle a real world problem such as this should consider our Mathematical Science Major, with an Area of Emphasis in Physics or Signal Processing.
Prospective graduate students interested in working with Dr. Pereira, Dr. Kribs or Dr. Zeng should visit their websites, or read more about Graduate Studies at Guelph.