CQC and Total Announce Multi-Year Collaboration to Develop Quantum Algorithms for Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS)



Cambridge Quantum Computing (CQC) announced today that they have entered into a multi-year partnership with Total S.A. to develop quantum algorithms and quantum computing solutions for advanced carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) technologies.


Press release from Cambridge Quantum Computing
April 9th 2020 | 88 readers

Photo by Clyde Thomas on Unsplash
The collaboration will use CQC’s expertise in quantum computing and Quantum chemistry, including the utilization of CQC’s industry-leading quantum chemistry platform ‘EUMEN', to support and help develop Total’s CCUS R&D efforts.
Ilyas Khan, CEO of CQC said: “We are very excited to be working with Total. This is a topic of critical importance for the future of the planet. Total has a proven long-term commitment to CCUS solutions, and we are confident that our work with them will lead to a meaningful contribution towards a cleaner and greener future”.
The announcement caps a period of significant developments for CQC, including investments from IBM and Honeywell; the launch of a quantum technologies cybersecurity platform ‘IronBridge’ at the recent RSA conference, partnerships with organizations like CERN and most recently a groundbreaking experiment that showed the world the first Natural Language Processing implementation on a quantum computer.


