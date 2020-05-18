CSIRO says quantum worth over $4 billion

Quantum technologies – which are powered by incredible advancements in quantum physics research – could accelerate drug and materials development, enhance national security, increase productive mineral exploration and improve secure communications, as outlined in the report Growing Australia's Quantum Technology Industry.



CSIRO Chief Executive Dr Larry Marshall said quantum technology can help Australia grow a sustainable technology industry.



"As Australia recovers from the impacts of COVID-19, we will need to create new industries to give Australia unfair advantage globally to produce unique high margin products that support higher wages," Dr Marshall said.



"Science and Technology are the key to economic prosperity in a world driven by disruption."



CSIRO Chief Scientist Dr Cathy Foley identified quantum computing as the most promising long-term opportunity for Australia, but researchers and industry need to work together to overcome development challenges.



"Quantum computing has the potential to contribute more than $2.5 billion to the economy each year, while spurring breakthroughs in drug development, more efficient industrial processes, and accelerated machine learning systems," Dr Foley said.



"The commercialisation of quantum enhanced sensors and communications technologies could also generate upwards of $1.7 billion revenue.



"To realise these opportunities, we need a national conversation about a coordinated, collaborative approach to growing a thriving domestic quantum economy."



