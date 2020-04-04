Cambridge Quantum Computing Performs the World’s First Quantum Natural Language Processing Experiment

Cambridge Quantum Computing (“CQC”) announces that they have used the “natively quantum” structure of natural language to open up an entirely new realm of possible applications by translating grammatical sentences into quantum circuits, and then implementing the resulting programs on a quantum computer and actually performing question-answering.

Press release from Cambridge Quantum Computing

