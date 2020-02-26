Cambridge Quantum Computing and Honeywell Announce New Investment and Strengthened Partnership

Ilyas Khan, CEO of CQC said: "We are excited to welcome Honeywell Ventures as a significant investor in CQC. The investment comes after a period of very close working cooperation, during which we have come to recognise the world class leading quantum computer that Honeywell has developed. It may well be one of the technology world's best kept secrets for over a generation."He added: "At CQC, we are committed to using the most advanced tools and devices to develop the world's leading quantum applications and products. Our cutting-edge software complements Honeywell's innovative quantum technology and this investment and partnership is of real significance in the overall development of quantum computers and their real-world impact on corporations and governments globally."Murray Grainger, Managing Director and Head of Honeywell Ventures, said: "Honeywell Ventures is committed to investing in the development of a quantum ecosystem and CQC is a world-leading player in the early evolution of what we believe will be a valuable and important sector that is strategic to many organizations across a variety of verticals."In addition to announcing Honeywell Ventures' investment in CQC, Honeywell Quantum Systems (HQS) has published a scientific paper that provides details about the architecture of their QCCD (quantum charge-coupled device) trapped ion quantum processor that will be the world's most powerful quantum computer when it is released. CQC are proud and honoured to have been beta users of the HQS device that has led to this important scientific and technical achievement. The scientific paper can be accessed via the following link :