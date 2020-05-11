Choose one...
Quantaneo, the Quantum Co Quantaneo, the Quantum Co
Quantaneo, the Quantum Computing Source

ColdQuanta Raises $32M in Series A Funding to Accelerate Development of Quantum Systems



LCP Quantum Partners and Foundry Group join Global Frontier Investments and Maverick Ventures in Series A


Press release from ColdQuanta
November 23rd 2020 | 69 readers

Photo by Chronis Yan on Unsplash
Photo by Chronis Yan on Unsplash
ColdQuanta, the quantum atomics company, today announced it has raised $32M in Series A funding, with additional funding expected to close soon. The round was co-led by Global Frontier Investments and LCP Quantum Partners, with current investor Maverick Ventures and new investor Foundry Group also participating. The funding will be used to advance the development of quantum computers, quantum positioning systems, and real-time quantum signal processing based on ColdQuanta’s Quantum Core™ technology. Tyler Brous, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Lennox Capital Partners, LP, will join the ColdQuanta board of directors.

“ColdQuanta’s unique ability to leverage their Quantum Core technology for applications spanning quantum computing, global positioning, signal processing, and communications enables them to grow their business into different multi-billion dollar markets,” said Grant Dollens, founder of Global Frontier. “Their selection for the new DOE quantum science center along with industry giants IBM and Microsoft, the large contract award from DARPA to develop a scalable quantum computer, and the successful deployment of their technology on board the International Space Station are just a few examples of outside validation of their technology and expertise. Our latest investment in ColdQuanta is a clear demonstration of our confidence in their team.”

“When evaluating potential investments in quantum technology, it was crucial to select a company we believed could become a market-defining business,” said Tyler Brous of LCP Quantum Partners. “ColdQuanta is one of only a few companies with proven success in this very new quantum market. We look forward to working with their team on this fascinating journey to a quantum information age.”

Bo Ewald, CEO of ColdQuanta, said, “I am really pleased that our Series A funding comes from both current investors and new investors who see the tremendous opportunity ColdQuanta has to be a leader in the quantum market. This funding will allow us to continue to build on the momentum we have from major contract awards in the U.S. and internationally, and the launch of Albert, our quantum matter system on the cloud.  We expect to make further announcements about our cold atom core technology and products soon.”

With the addition of the Series A funding, the total amount raised by the company is $48.75M. ColdQuanta has also been awarded cumulative R&D funding from government contracts and grants of over $30M.


You can read too...

AlgoDynamix launches Quantum Computing for more powerful forecasting - 11/23/2020

AlgoDynamix, the leader in behavioural based forecasting for financial markets, announced today the launch of powerful new Quantum Computing capabilities. The new cloud-based service uses technology provided by D-Wave Systems and is a world first in behavioural forecasting for financial analytics....

University of Sussex Signs Up to a Quantum Future - 11/23/2020

The University of Sussex has joined the quantum race by making Universal Quantum its latest spin-out company signing. The innovative computer tech company, spearheaded by quantum computing experts and Sussex scientists, Professor Winfried Hensinger and Dr Sebastian Weidt, is intent on building the...

IQM raises €39 M in Series A funding - Europe is on its way to Quantum Leadership - 11/11/2020

IQM Quantum Computers (IQM), the European leader in building superconducting quantum computers, today announced that it has raised €39 M in Series A funding, bringing the total amount of funding raised to date to €71 M. This ranks among the highest fundraising rounds by a European deep-tech startup...

QC Ware Teams up with Total to Advance Energy Resource Optimization - 11/10/2020

QC Ware today announced a joint research collaboration with Total, one of world’s largest energy companies, to explore quantum optimization algorithms. QC Ware's quantum engineers and Total's researchers worked together on a project focused on quantum computing's potential to model continuous...

Quantum Physics Professor and Children’s Book Author Chris Ferrie Joins Q-CTRL as Quantum Education Advisor - 11/05/2020

Author of ‘Quantum Physics for Babies’ and Associate Professor at the University of Technology Sydney to Assist in Developing Educational Software. Q-CTRL, a startup that applies the principles of control engineering to accelerate the development of quantum technology, today announced the...
1 2 3 4 5 » ... 101

New comment:

Copyright © 2019 BNTP Inc., Newark, DE, USA