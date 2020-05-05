European patent application proceeds to substantial examination stage

The EP Application has significantly progressed in the European patent granting procedure. The next steps involve procedural matters related to formal compliance and patent examination immediately prior to the patent being able to be granted for protection in Europe .

Archer holds an exclusive licence to the IP, with patent applications in Australia, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, China, Europe and the US, which are all currently undergoing patent granting procedures, with key progress in the patent applications’ prosecution to be released to ASX.