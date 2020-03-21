Choose one...
Fujitsu Laboratories and Quantum Benchmark Begin Joint Research on Algorithms with Error Suppression for Quantum Computing



Fujitsu Laboratories Ltd., and Quantum Benchmark Inc. of Canada announced that they will conduct joint research on quantum algorithms using Quantum Benchmark’s error suppression technology as they aim to advance the capabilities of current generation quantum computing platforms.


Press release from Fujitsu
March 26th 2020 | 102 readers

Overview of the Joint Research. Image courtesy of Fujitsu.
Quantum Benchmark, a startup founded by leading researchers from the University of Waterloo’s Institute for Quantum Computing, is the leading provider of software solutions for error characterization, error suppression, and performance validation for quantum computing hardware. In this collaborative research project, the companies will develop practical quantum algorithms utilizing Fujitsu’s AI algorithm development technology as well as its knowledge gained through Digital Annealer(1) applications in finance, medicine and material development. Quantum Benchmark’s patented True-Q software system, which enables optimal performance of current hardware, is a key to this development. Accordingly, Fujitsu Laboratories and Quantum Benchmark will endeavor to solve problems in the fields of materials science, drug development and finance that are intractable to solve with conventional computers.

Issues and Development Background

Quantum computers are expected to be able to perform a new form of computation by harnessing fundamental properties of the quantum world, such as entanglement and superposition. This is often explained by invoking the idea that they can process both 0 and 1 at the same time, and the continuum of states in between 0 and 1. This advantage comes by performing calculations using quantum bits, called “qubits”‘, which is unlike conventional computers which process conventional bits, that can be only 0 or 1.

However, quantum bits are fragile and highly vulnerable to errors and noise, and as time goes on, the effects of noise add up, making the quantum calculation results inaccurate. Since calculations for pharmaceuticals and materials are time-consuming, there is a need to develop error-suppression methods enabling algorithms to overcome the effects of noise.

Outline of the Joint Research

1) Research Period: April 2020 to March 2021 (planned for extension after April 2021)

2) Roles and Responsibilities:

Fujitsu Laboratories Ltd.
Development of quantum algorithm for applications such as quantum chemistry and machine learning
Development of performance analysis technology for quantum algorithm in simulations

Quantum Benchmark Inc.
Support implementation of the company’s True-Q error diagnosis technology on current quantum computing platforms
Support implementation of quantum algorithms on current quantum computing platforms
Support custom specific error suppression strategies and performance evaluation for quantum algorithms on current quantum computing platforms

Future Plans

Fujitsu Laboratories and Quantum Benchmark will expand the scope of their joint research beyond finance, drug discovery, and materials, as they plan to develop quantum algorithms to be implemented in quantum computers for various applications which could not be solved with conventional computers. The companies aim to demonstrate new applications on a 100+ qubit quantum computer by 2023.

[1] Digital Annealer
Fujitsu’s new quantum-inspired architecture that can rapidly resolve combinatorial optimization problems


