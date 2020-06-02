IBM Invests in Cambridge Quantum Computing

Cambridge Quantum Computing (“CQC”), a leading global quantum computing company, announced today that IBM has become a strategic investor in the company. The investment comes after years of collaboration between CQC and IBM’s quantum computing team.



“At CQC, we are committed to using world class research to develop the best quantum computing products in the world,” said CQC CEO Ilyas Khan. “We are excited to have IBM as an investor in our company.”



“CQC was one of the first startups to join the IBM Q Network in 2018. Today's investment furthers the collaborative efforts to advance quantum computing and exploring practical applications for business and science,” said Anthony Annunziata, IBM Q Network Global Lead, IBM Research.



The investment in CQC comes amid a flurry of major developments for CQC over the past 24 months, and most recently announcing the opening of a Tokyo office.