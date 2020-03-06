Choose one...
Quantaneo, the Quantum Co Quantaneo, the Quantum Co
Quantaneo, the Quantum Computing Source

IBM Q Hub - L'Institut quantique at Université de Sherbrooke joins IBM Q Network



L'Institut quantique (IQ) at Université de Sherbrooke (UdeS) has agreed to join the IBM Q Network as an IBM Q Hub, the first in Canada. With the financial support from the government of Québec, UdeS will greatly expand its quantum computing capacity as an IBM Q Hub, which will give its members exclusive cloud-based access to IBM's most advanced quantum computing systems and software, including a 53-qubit system, currently the largest universal one available in the industry.


Press release from University of Sherbrooke
June 2nd 2020 | 326 readers

IBM Q Hub - L'Institut quantique at Université de Sherbrooke joins IBM Q Network
"The IBM Q Hub at IQ is a tool for both fundamental research and the development of practical applications, explains Alexandre Blais, IQ Scientific Director. We want to build a quantum community of users where academia, private companies and startups meet and connect."

The IBM Q Hub at IQ is already announcing its first official member, CMC Microsystems, which has a national network of universities and companies working in micro-nanotechnology innovation. "This collaboration is a perfect fit for the researchers in our network, says CMC Microsystems President and CEO Gordon Harling. We firmly believe that the quantum space will be strategically important and with this initiative, many Quebec organizations will be positioned to be global leaders."

"Hubs such as the one at UdeS are essential to growing the quantum computing community necessary to discover practical quantum applications that drive business and scientific breakthroughs, says Dr. Anthony Annunziata, Director of the IBM Q Network. The research, education, and industry collaborations through UdeS will play a key role in Canada, and the world in developing this quantum computing ecosystem."

Driven by scientific and technical breakthroughs, quantum computing has gained momentum in recent years. Quantum's potential for solving problems with a complexity that exceeds the computing capacity of conventional supercomputers opens up new possibilities for applications across different fields including biochemistry, finance, logistics and artificial intelligence. Expertise, complexity and infrastructure are major challenges for most companies and research institutions wishing to explore and develop applications based on quantum computing.

"We have several industries that can benefit from advances in quantum technologies and whose design, manufacturing and distribution capabilities will support the development of new systems and devices. By adopting new technologies such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing, Québec is building a decisive competitive advantage that will enable it to shine even brighter on the international scene. With the creation of this IBM Q Hub, Université de Sherbrooke, to which the government has granted 4.5 million dollars, is undeniably confirming that collaboration between researchers and entrepreneurs can make Québec even more innovative," mentions Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy and Innovation and Minister Responsible for the Lanaudière Region.

The IBM Q Hub at IQ is yet another initiative that consolidates Université de Sherbrooke's position as a key center in Quebec and Canada for quantum computing research, know-how and technology. "This agreement attests to our IQ researchers' talent and the exceptional research environment of our university's ecosystem combining quantum science and technological applications," says Vincent Aimez, Vice-President for Partnerships at Université de Sherbrooke.

CMC Microsystems is a not-for-profit organization managing Canada's National Design Network®. CMC reduces barriers to technology adoption by creating and sharing platform technologies.

IBM Quantum is an industry-first initiative to build commercial universal quantum systems for business and science applications. IBM Q Network™ is a trademark of International Business Machines Corporation.

Institut quantique (IQ) is a research institute at Université de Sherbrooke with more than 200 members working to help the transition from science to quantum technologies, particularly in quantum computing, materials and engineering. IQ has state-of-the-art experimental research and digital computation infrastructure, managed by qualified technical and professional teams.


You can read too...

Centre for Quantum Technologies to welcome new Director: José Ignacio Latorre to take leadership of CQT from July 2020 - 06/03/2020

The Centre for Quantum Technologies (CQT) at the National University of Singapore is pleased to announce the appointment of José Ignacio Latorre as its new Director. José Ignacio will assume the position on 27 July 2020, taking over from the Centre’s founding Director Artur Ekert. CQT was...

The University of New Mexico Becomes IBM Q Hub’s First University Member - 05/31/2020

Under the direction of Michael Devetsikiotis, chair of the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering (ECE), The University of New Mexico recently joined the IBM Q Hub at North Carolina State University as its first university member. The NC State IBM Q Hub is a cloud-based quantum computing...

Riverlane partner with bio-tech company Astex - 05/27/2020

Riverlane announce their latest collaboration with world leading fragment-based drug discovery company Astex, to demonstrate the future potential of quantum chemistry. Riverlane builds ground-breaking software to unleash the power of quantum computers. Chemistry is a key application in which...

National Science Foundation and White House Office of Science and Technology Policy initiate collaborative effort to develop critical resources for quantum education - 05/26/2020

The National Science Foundation (NSF) and the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) are actively engaged in educating, growing and sustaining a qualified workforce for the advancement of Quantum Information Science and Technology. NSF, in close coordination with OSTP, initiated...

Russian Railways developed quantum communications roadmap - 05/26/2020

The roadmap comprises development of nine priority technologies and fifteen products by 2024 along with over 35 key performance indicators. Russian Railways has developed the quantum communications development roadmap and submitted the draft paper to the government for approval, the railway...
1 2 3 4 5 » ... 85

New comment:

Copyright © 2019 BNTP Inc., Newark, DE, USA