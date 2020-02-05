Choose one...
Quantaneo, the Quantum Co Quantaneo, the Quantum Co
Quantaneo, the Quantum Computing Source

ID Quantique hires Axel Foery to lead its Quantum-Safe Security division



ID Quantique (IDQ), the world leader in Quantum-Safe security and Quantum Sensing, today announced Axel Foery is joining the company as Executive Vice President for the Quantum-Safe Security division.


Press release from ID Quantique
February 5th 2020 | 30 readers

Axel Foery
Axel Foery
“Axel is an accomplished executive with significant experience in the IT, telecommunications & security field” said CEO and founder Grégoire Ribordy. “Axel has extensive experience in driving new technologies and teams to success. He will be a major asset to us as we continue to grow.”

Mr. Axel Foery started his career in the telecommunications market working for Deutsche Telekom, Nokia and later Cisco where he built the IP infrastructure we everyday use. During 16 years at Cisco, he successfully held leadership roles throughout Europe and was responsible for the launch of new technologies and go-to-market approaches for major global markets and verticals.

Axel Foery

After working at Cisco, Axel became the CEO of Keymile, a Swiss and German network infrastructure vendor, serving the Energy, Railway, Authority and Carrier markets. There, he implemented a new company strategy focussing on the mission-critical market. To cover the strong security needs of this market, he drove the joint development of a new product with IDQ and Keymile/ABB in 2016. Later, he moved into the Utility market to build the Global B2B Solution Business GTM for E.ON, a major European Utility company. Before joining ID Quantique, Axel was a strategic technology advisor in different Private Equity investments.

With the age of quantum computing on the horizon, bringing with it the computational power that will render most of today’s encryption algorithms obsolete, it is critical that organisations equip themselves with the right tools to protect their sensitive data in this new threat landscape.

The only solution to provide provable forward secrecy of critical data is to implement quantum-safe security today. IDQ’s Quantum Key Distribution exploits a fundamental law of quantum physics – observation causes perturbation – to guarantee safe key exchange and preserve data integrity against both classical and quantum attacks. This is particularly crucial for data with a long shelf life.

“I am thrilled about this tremendous opportunity at ID Quantique and to be part of this quantum company which is disrupting the whole security industry” said Axel Foery. “ID Quantique is offering innovative solutions to secure communications and authentication in the quantum decade and beyond and I am excited to become a contributor to its growth.”


You can read too...

Bright Apps and ID Quantique (IDQ) partner to push Quantum technologies into the US market - 02/04/2020

"IDQ has Quantum Tech and Bright Apps is the premier Quantum integrator. With that Bright Apps LLC uses QCloud to accelerate access to Quantum Technologies for both government and commercial spaces.", Greg McGregor, Bright Apps LLC, CEO Bright Apps and ID Quantique (IDQ) signed a partnership to...

University of Chicago’s Tian Zhong Awarded NSF Grant to Create Quantum Internet - 02/03/2020

Asst. Prof. Tian Zhong of the University of Chicago’s Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering (PME) was recently awarded a National Science Foundation (NSF) grant for his research proposal on creating a quantum internet, which could give internet users the power of quantum computing by...

​Quantum Computing Inc. Releases Mukai, the Quantum Application Development Platform - 02/03/2020

The Mukai software stack enables developers to create and execute quantum-ready applications - today. Quantum Computing Inc. (OTC:QUBT) (“QCI”), an advanced technology company developing quantumready applications and tools, announced today that the company has released its Mukai quantum application...

Qubitekk Acquires Quantum Key Distribution Patent Portfolio - 02/03/2020

Quantum communication pioneer, Qubitekk (qubitekk.com), further strengthened its patent portfolio around Quantum Key Distribution technology. QinetiQ, a British multinational defense technology company, has signed an agreement to sell its entire Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) patent portfolio to...

Toshiba, ToMMo Demonstrate Quantum Cryptography Transmission of Whole-Genome Sequence Data - 02/03/2020

Toshiba Corporation and the Tohoku University Tohoku Medical Megabank Organization (ToMMo) have succeeded in the world’s first quantum cryptography transmission of whole-genome sequence data with data volumes exceeding several hundred gigabytes. Since speeds for key distribution in quantum...
1 2 3 4 5 » ... 61

New comment:

Copyright © 2019 BNTP Inc., Newark, DE, USA