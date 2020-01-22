ID Quantique launches the ID Qube series

Choose one...
ID Quantique (IDQ), the world leader in Quantum-Safe security and Quantum Sensing, today announced the launch of the ID Qube series, a compact and cost-effective series of modules for single-photon detection at telecom wavelengths.


January 30th 2020 | 32 readers

Modular and versatile, the ID Qube series is a comprehensive range of single-photon detectors designed to meet the requirements of photon counting applications, such as quantum communications & Quantum Key Distribution (QKD), LiDAR, Fluorescence lifetime measurements, dynamic light scattering and many more.

IDQ has developed these plug-and-play, ultra-low noise and compact modules for single-photon detection applications, available either in free-running or gated mode, for both asynchronous or synchronous single-photon detection.

Key benefits of the ID Qube:
  • Compact design
  • Integrated photon counting capabilities
  • Ultra-low dark count
  • Low jitter
  • Free-running & gated modes (fast or slow gating)
  • Free-space & fiber-coupled (SMF/MMF) options
  • C-mount option, base plate option to be coupled with standard optical tables, threads compatible with 30mm cage system
In addition to the flexible and multi-coupling possibilities of the sensor, particular attention has been also paid to ensure both the graphical and programming user interfaces are user-friendly and integrate interface with programming language, such as LabView, Python, Matlab, C/C++.

The ID Qube modules are available in free-space compatible with C-mount apparatus or fiber-coupled (SMF/MMF) versions. They offer the possibility to receive external pulses for fast and slow gating operations, depending on the model.

The first module is optimised for fast-gated (up to 100 MHz) operations at telecom wavelengths, making it ideally suited for quantum communication protocol. A second module offers ultra-low noise free-running operation which is mainly required for asynchronous photon detection, photon correlation and Time of Flight measurement.

For even more efficiency in the lab, ID Quantique’s products are specially designed to be easily and quickly combined with other devices. The ID Qube detectors can be operated together with the ID900 Time Controller, IDQ’s central platform which combines the functionalities of a time-tagger, counter, delay and pattern generator. One ID900 Time Controller can be used to control up to 4 ID Qube modules.

ID Qube at SPIE Photonics West
The ID Qube series will be displayed at the SPIE Photonics West show (booth # 4356) in San Francisco, USA, 1-6 February.“We are thrilled to add the new ID Qube Series to the long list of pioneering photon counting solutions ID Quantique has developed over the last 2 decades”Said Marc Niklès, SVP Quantum Sensing at ID Quantique.

This new compact serie replaces IDQ’s ID210 & ID221 detectors.


