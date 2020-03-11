Choose one...
Quantaneo, the Quantum Co Quantaneo, the Quantum Co
Quantaneo, the Quantum Computing Source

IQM Makes First Expansion Move; Creates Subsidiary in Germany to Drive Quantum Hardware-Software Co-Design



IQM Finland Oy (IQM), today announced an expansion through the establishment of its first subsidiary company, IQM Germany, located in Munich. The company also announced the appointment of renowned quantum computing and quantum technology expert, Prof. Enrique Solano as CEO of IQM Germany. IQM is an emerging hardware leader focused on developing quantum computers based on scalable high-speed superconducting quantum processors. The company was last Friday named as one of the ten most promising startups in Finland by the Finnish financial magazine Talouselämä.


Press release from IQM
March 11th 2020 | 72 readers

IQM Makes First Expansion Move; Creates Subsidiary in Germany to Drive Quantum Hardware-Software Co-Design
The expansion move intends to harness local quantum expertise to create a co-design hub that tightens the interaction between quantum hardware and quantum software development. The idea is to optimize quantum chips at the earliest development stage to meet gate design, connectivity, gate fidelity, and other technical imperatives for scalable quantum computing. The novel co-design model lets IQM collaborate closely with its current and future software partners throughout Europe to accelerate the development of useful quantum solutions for specialized applications.

Prof. Enrique Solano will lead the Munich operation as CEO of IQM Germany. The Peruvian/Spanish physicist is a renowned international expert in quantum computing, quantum simulation, quantum artificial intelligence, and quantum technologies. He joins IQM from his leading positions in two quantum centers in Bilbao, Spain, and Shanghai, China.

“Munich was the obvious location for the new facility,” said IQM’s CEO, Dr. Jan Goetz. “For Germany and Bavaria, in particular, building a quantum computer is a strategic national priority. That commitment has produced an ecosystem of quantum innovation, with stakeholders from industry, academia and the investor community collectively focused on advancing Europe’s quantum leadership.”

The new facility marks IQM’s first expansion outside of Finland. Since its debut last July, the company has ramped up fast to build an infrastructure to produce scalable quantum devices efficiently. At its operations lab in Espoo, qubit samples are already being produced on a wafer scale every week. The devices are benchmarked onsite for uniformity, accuracy, quality, and other imperatives for real-world applications. The high-throughput/fast-feedback model allows IQM technologists to constantly monitor the quality of the fabrication processes, and thus ensure high-quality quantum processors.

At present, IQM´s team of experts drives the business in four core areas: fabrication, scalable electronics, software, and systems integration. The new team in Munich will extend these efforts to design special-purpose processors for near-term algorithms, while also focusing on IP development. Of the company’s nearly three dozen employees, 25 hold PhDs, almost all in physics, and specifically quantum computing.

Prof. Solano adds new weight to the multi-national IQM team with his record of leadership in academic and entrepreneurial ecosystems. His previous roles include Distinguished Professor and Director at QuArtist - Quantum Artificial Intelligence for Science and Technology at Shanghai University in China, as well as similar positions at the International Center of Quantum Computing and Quantum Technologies at the University of the Basque Country in Bilbao, Spain. He obtained his PhD in physics from the Universidade Federal de Rio de Janeiro in Brazil.

“The hardware-software co-design model is different and exciting and brings a design-think mindset to quantum computing,” said Prof. Solano. “It lets us develop and optimize next-generation chip architectures for specific applications and implement quantum computing algorithms for industries with entrenched operations in Germany and throughout Europe. For example, financial models and predictions for car manufacturers, as well as models for drug design, material design, aerodynamics, nuclear reactions, biological systems, intelligent devices, use-cases for smart cities, and much more. I’m thrilled to join the company.”  

Prof. Mikko Möttönen, Founder and Chief Scientist of IQM added: “I have long admired Enrique for his ability to solve extremely difficult theoretical problems that are useful for practical application. He’s already building a team of experts at IQM to increase our understanding of quantum algorithms to develop financial models for myriad applications. This will enable us to quickly optimize our hardware for new algorithmic inventions produced by our software partners. He’s a dream addition to the team.”


You can read too...

IDC Survey Finds Optimism That Quantum Computing Will Result in Competitive Advantage - 03/11/2020

A recent International Data Corporation (IDC) survey of IT and business personnel responsible for quantum computing adoption found that improved AI capabilities, accelerated business intelligence, and increased productivity and efficiency were the top expectations of organizations currently...

Archer progress towards single qubit quantum measurements - 03/11/2020

• Archer is on-track performing quantum measurements required to build an operational room-temperature qubit processor (“chip”) prototype. • Archer joins the Sydney Knowledge Hub to strategically engage with researchers in the Australian quantum computing economy. • Collaboration Agreement with...

Inside Quantum Technology Report Shows Atomic Clock Market Accelerating Towards $1 billion - 03/10/2020

According to Atomic Clock Markets: A Ten-Year Market Forecast, a new report from Inside Quantum Technology, the market for atomic clocks will almost quadruple in value over the coming decade. The main driver will be the need for atomic clocks in “mass market” applications, notably autonomous...

UC Riverside will lead collaborative effort at developing scalable quantum computers - 03/08/2020

The University of California, Riverside, has won a University of California Multicampus-National Lab Collaborative Research and Training Award of $3.75 million that will allow the campus to focus on enabling scalable quantum computing. Quantum computers are expected to greatly outperform the most...

Keysight Technologies Announces Collaboration with MIT, Acquires Labber Quantum - 03/08/2020

Keysight Technologies, Inc., a technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced a collaboration and acquisition that will drive advancements in the research and development of quantum computing and...
1 2 3 4 5 » ... 67

New comment:

Copyright © 2019 BNTP Inc., Newark, DE, USA