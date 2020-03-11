IQM Makes First Expansion Move; Creates Subsidiary in Germany to Drive Quantum Hardware-Software Co-Design

IQM Finland Oy (IQM), today announced an expansion through the establishment of its first subsidiary company, IQM Germany, located in Munich. The company also announced the appointment of renowned quantum computing and quantum technology expert, Prof. Enrique Solano as CEO of IQM Germany. IQM is an emerging hardware leader focused on developing quantum computers based on scalable high-speed superconducting quantum processors. The company was last Friday named as one of the ten most promising startups in Finland by the Finnish financial magazine Talouselämä.

Press release from IQM

