Inside Quantum Technology Conference Makes NYC Debut April 2 - 3, 2020, Addressing the Business of Quantum Computing, Networking and Sensors

Photo by Fabien Bazanegue on Unsplash
3DR Holdings, analyst firm Inside Quantum Technology and QuTech (Technical University Delft) today announced the New York City debut of Inside Quantum Technology, the premier conference dedicated to the business of quantum computing, quantum networking and quantum sensors. Following its 2019 US debut in Boston, Inside Quantum Technology ran a successful quantum technology conference and trade show in the Netherlands in 2019 and now moves to NYC this year for two days of education, conference sessions, exhibitions, and networking opportunities focused on opportunities for quantum computers, quantum sensors and quantum cryptography. The conference will host special end-user panels with a focus on the use of quantum technology in in financial services, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, healthcare, automotive, transportation, defense, government and R&D.
With major corporations spearheading quantum computing initiatives and behemoths like Google declaring "quantum supremacy," quantum technology is regularly making headlines and becoming a priority across numerous business sectors. Inside Quantum Technology will provide attendees with thorough state-of-the-industry panels and views of the future with presentations from the sector's pioneers, from startups and early quantum leaders to large corporations and academics. Speakers include:
Inside Quantum Technology conference session topics include:
For additional details about Inside Quantum Technology, including the complete agenda, registration information, sponsorship and exhibition options, please visit https://iqtevent.com.
- Robert Sutor – IBM Research, VP Quantum Ecosystem Development
- Charles Marcus – Microsoft, Principal Research
- Martin Schuetz – Amazon Web Services Quantum Solutions Lab, Quantum Data Scientist
- Whitfield Diffie – Co-Inventor of Public Key Encryption
- Chad Rigetti –Rigetti Computing, CEO
- Whurley – Strangeworks, Founder and CEO
- Cathy McGeoch – D-Wave, Principal Research Scientist
- Taro Shimada – Toshiba Corporation, Corporate Vice President and Chief Digital Officer
- Investor and venture capital trends
- Quantum computing hardware forecasts
- New quantum sensor technologies and materials
- Quantum network applications and forecasts
- US national quantum technology policy
- Quantum-based cybersecurity in mobile networks and payment systems
- Quantum computing hardware startups: What are the opportunities?
- AI, machine learning and quantum computing
- Post-quantum cryptography
- Quantum key distribution
- Quantum technology for healthcare: imaging, therapy and planning
- Quantum technology for the materials sector: pharmaceuticals, the chemical industry, and oil and gas
- Quantum technology for automotive, aerospace and transportation planning
- Quantum technology in the banking and financial services
