Japan’s Global AISIN Group Enlists QC Ware for Joint Quantum Computing Research to Advance Digital Transformation

AISIN Group is taking digital transformation by the horns. The automotive technology giant and QC Ware today announced a research collaboration exploring the impact of quantum optimization and quantum machine learning algorithms on automotive applications. The collaboration utilized commercially available quantum computers from D-Wave Systems and Rigetti Computing.

Press release from QC Ware

June 4th 2020 | 105 readers