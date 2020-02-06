Japan’s Global AISIN Group Enlists QC Ware for Joint Quantum Computing Research to Advance Digital Transformation

Photo by Joseph Chan on Unsplash
Aisin is a leading global supplier of components and systems for the automotive industry and the world’s largest transmission manufacturer. Its customers represent a wide range of automotive manufacturing giants, including Toyota, Volkswagen Group, PSA Group, Volvo, and the BMW Group.
“The auto industry must change drastically to meet the new dynamics of next-generation mobility. At Aisin, we continuously build our technological capabilities, focusing on innovation and future-oriented research and development. Our goal is to advance digital transformation, and to bring new value-added products to global markets,” said Katsuhiko Eguchi, Executive General Manager, Corporate R&D Division, Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. “QC Ware and Aisin’s research is focused on solving critical automotive parts design challenges, including quality assurance in automatic transmission software. We are also exploring how we can remove computational bottlenecks in big data calculations on logistic services. We want to be well-prepared with top-rate quantum computing skills when quantum computers are ready for commercial use.”
According to IDC senior research analyst Heather West, findings from IDC’s Quantum Computing Adoption Trends: 2020 Survey Findings indicate that while most manufacturing companies demonstrate a high interest in quantum computing, only a small percentage have been able to jumpstart their quantum computing initiatives partially due to complex technology and skillset limitations.
“QC Ware has an interesting top-down approach to making quantum computing practical for businesses", said Peter Rutten, Research Director, IDC. “They build algorithms for distinct industrial use cases and then run those algorithms on whatever hardware is most suitable – as a quantum simulation on classical computers, on a D-Wave system, on IBM’s Quantum service, or on Rigetti.”
Rutten added, “IDC found that Aisin was able to begin understanding the potential of quantum computing for improving their manufacturing operations beyond traditional methods. They have subsequently initiated two POCs, thanks to the collaborative research with QC Ware’s algorithms experts.”
“Aisin is at the forefront of emerging tech and research initiatives in Japan and globally,” said Matt Johnson, CEO, QC Ware. “While the main objective of our research collaboration is knowledge transfer and quantum computing skills building for competitive advantage, it also helps us at QC Ware to understand how quantum algorithms can address the current and future needs of the automotive industry.”
“The auto industry must change drastically to meet the new dynamics of next-generation mobility. At Aisin, we continuously build our technological capabilities, focusing on innovation and future-oriented research and development. Our goal is to advance digital transformation, and to bring new value-added products to global markets,” said Katsuhiko Eguchi, Executive General Manager, Corporate R&D Division, Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. “QC Ware and Aisin’s research is focused on solving critical automotive parts design challenges, including quality assurance in automatic transmission software. We are also exploring how we can remove computational bottlenecks in big data calculations on logistic services. We want to be well-prepared with top-rate quantum computing skills when quantum computers are ready for commercial use.”
According to IDC senior research analyst Heather West, findings from IDC’s Quantum Computing Adoption Trends: 2020 Survey Findings indicate that while most manufacturing companies demonstrate a high interest in quantum computing, only a small percentage have been able to jumpstart their quantum computing initiatives partially due to complex technology and skillset limitations.
“QC Ware has an interesting top-down approach to making quantum computing practical for businesses", said Peter Rutten, Research Director, IDC. “They build algorithms for distinct industrial use cases and then run those algorithms on whatever hardware is most suitable – as a quantum simulation on classical computers, on a D-Wave system, on IBM’s Quantum service, or on Rigetti.”
Rutten added, “IDC found that Aisin was able to begin understanding the potential of quantum computing for improving their manufacturing operations beyond traditional methods. They have subsequently initiated two POCs, thanks to the collaborative research with QC Ware’s algorithms experts.”
“Aisin is at the forefront of emerging tech and research initiatives in Japan and globally,” said Matt Johnson, CEO, QC Ware. “While the main objective of our research collaboration is knowledge transfer and quantum computing skills building for competitive advantage, it also helps us at QC Ware to understand how quantum algorithms can address the current and future needs of the automotive industry.”