Choose one...
Quantaneo, the Quantum Co Quantaneo, the Quantum Co
Quantaneo, the Quantum Computing Source

Jelena Vuckovic Granted £350K to Create Miniature On-Chip Laser



Jelena Vuckovic, a Jensen Huang Professor in Global Leadership and professor of electrical engineering at Stanford University, is the winner of the £350,000 IET A F Harvey Engineering Research Prize from The Institution of Engineering and Technology, London.


Press release from IET
December 27th 2019 | 190 readers

Jelena Vuckovic, a Jensen Huang Professor in Global Leadership and professor of electrical engineering at Stanford University
Jelena Vuckovic, a Jensen Huang Professor in Global Leadership and professor of electrical engineering at Stanford University
The grant will be used to develop an on-chip integrated pulsed laser, which the institution believes will help revolutionize photonic technology and applications that require these lasers, such as medicine, optical communications, quantum computing, and self-driving cars.

Vuckovic, who has received several awards for her research, including the MPQ Distinguished Scholarship from the Max Planck Institute for Quantum Optics in 2019, was chosen from high-caliber candidates around the world as a result of her research and proposal of miniature titanium:sapphire lasers. The price and size of traditional Ti:sapphire lasers is said to cause limitations in applications such as lidar and microscopy. The miniature version proposed by Vuckovic and her team would have a total volume less than a cubic centimeter. 

I am tremendously honored to receive the A F Harvey Prize from the IET and to be selected among the shortlisted group of very distinguished scientists,” Vuckovic said. “This prize will be used to support my lab’s work on implementation of miniaturized and inexpensive ultrafast lasers — the greatest challenge of integrated photonics.” 

Professor Jelena Vuckovic’s pioneering work on inverse photonic design is transforming our approach to the design and realization of new high-performance integrated systems with wide-ranging applications in communications, lidar, quantum systems, and the like,” said John O’Reilly, chair of the IET’s selection committee for the prize. “She and her team at Stanford have developed inverse methods that cut the design time dramatically, thereby opening new vistas and radically different approaches to realization of elements not previously conceived.” 

Vuckovic will present a lecture on her research at IET London: Savoy Place on March 16, 2020.

The IET’s A F Harvey Research Prize is named after Arthur Frank Harvey, an engineer who donated a trust fund to the IET to be set up in his name for the furtherance of scientific research into the fields of radar, microwaves, lasers, optoelectronics, and medical engineering.


You can read too...

QuantLR's Successfully Deployed Proof-of-concept Platform Is a Major Breakthrough in Low-cost, Ultimately Secure Quantum Key Distribution - Quantum Safe Networking Is Now a Reality - 12/27/2019

QuantLR, a Quantum encryption company, announced today that Ultimately Secure Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) solutions that are used to secure data communication, can be achieved at a much lower cost than previously available. QuantLR successfully deployed a POC showing that QKD is ready for mass...

In leap for quantum computing, silicon quantum bits establish a long-distance relationship - 12/26/2019

Researchers at Princeton University have made an important step forward in the quest to build a quantum computer using silicon components, which are prized for their low cost and versatility compared to the hardware in today's quantum computers. The team showed that a silicon-spin quantum bit...

The Quantum Information Edge Launches to Accelerate Quantum Computing R&D for Breakthrough Science - 12/21/2019

A nationwide alliance of national labs, universities, and industry launched today to advance the frontiers of quantum computing systems designed to solve urgent scientific challenges and maintain U.S. leadership in next-generation information technology. The Quantum Information Edge strategic...

IBM and the University of Tokyo Launch Quantum Computing Initiative for Japan - 12/20/2019

Partnership creates a country-wide research and education framework program to engage universities, industry, and government to grow a quantum computing community and foster new economic opportunities across Japan. IBM (NYSE: IBM) and the University of Tokyo announced today an agreement to partner...

Quantum Technology Expert to Discuss Quantum Sensors for Defense Applications at Office of Naval Research (ONR) - 12/17/2019

Part of ONR’s Distinguished Lecture Series, Q-CTRL CEO Michael J. Biercuk to detail latest research in using quantum-based technologies in military settings.   Michael J. Biercuk, founder and CEO of Q-CTRL, will describe how quantum sensors may provide exceptional new capabilities to the...
1 2 3 4 5 » ... 52

New comment:

Copyright © 2019 BNTP Inc., Newark, DE, USA