Keysight Technologies Announces Collaboration with MIT, Acquires Labber Quantum

Quantum technology has the potential to revolutionize computing and communications across a broad range of industries. The emerging quantum ecosystem will drive the further development of sophisticated hardware and software solutions that will enable quantum technology for commercial scale.



Through Keysight’s university program, the company is partnering with Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Center for Quantum Engineering to endow the establishment of a new 64-qubit quantum computing lab. The test bed will leverage Keysight’s Quantum Engineering Toolkit (QET), which combines its best-in-class hardware with software from its most recent acquisition, Labber Quantum.



“Keysight’s acquisition of Labber – a start-up out of the MIT EQuS group – presents exciting new opportunities to drive next-gen innovation in quantum technology. EQuS looks forward to applying Keysight’s emerging quantum software and hardware solutions to our new quantum computing test bed,” stated Professor William Oliver, Ph.D., Director of the Center for Quantum Engineering at MIT and Leader of the MIT Engineering Quantum Systems (EQuS) Group, where the test bed will reside.



Keysight’s quantum solutions portfolio includes a scalable, high-performance qubit control system that when combined with Labber’s software, will handle instrument control, signal generation, qubit calibration, and device testing. Together, the solutions ensure customers will accurately and efficiently implement quantum algorithms on today’s emerging quantum platforms.



“The collaboration with MIT, and addition of Labber Quantum to Keysight’s solutions portfolio, demonstrate our commitment to advancing quantum computing,” said Satish Dhanasekaran, senior vice president and president of Keysight’s Communications Solutions Group. “We are excited to support and advance the progress of the quantum ecosystem to accelerate innovation in next-generation compute and connectivity applications.”