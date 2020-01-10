New York University Partners with IBM to Explore Quantum Computing for Simulation of Quantum Systems and Advancing Quantum Education

New York University will join the IBM Q Hub at the Air Force Research Lab to advance the fundamental research and use of quantum computing in simulation of quantum systems and advancing quantum education. IBM will provide NYU with access through the cloud to the world’s largest fleet of quantum computing systems for commercial use case exploration and fundamental research.

Press release from New York University

