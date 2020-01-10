New York University Partners with IBM to Explore Quantum Computing for Simulation of Quantum Systems and Advancing Quantum Education

The announcement of the agreement was made during CES 2020, the annual global technology conference and showcase in Las Vegas.
Together with the Air Force Research Lab (AFRL) and IBM, NYU will explore quantum computing research to study measurement-based quantum computing, materials discovery with variational quantum eigensolver, and emulating new phases on small quantum systems.
“We are excited to join AFRL and IBM to transform quantum computing concepts into a powerful technology by educating a new quantum workforce, expanding our scientific partnership and engaging in cross disciplinary collaboration,” said Javad Shabani, an assistant professor of physics at NYU.
Under the agreement to join the AFRL hub, NYU will be part of a community of Fortune 500 companies, startups, academic institutions, and research labs working to advance quantum computing and explore practical applications. NYU will leverage IBM’s quantum expertise and resources, Qiskit software and developer tools, and will have cloud-based access to IBM’s Quantum Computation Center. IBM offers, through the cloud, 15 of the most advanced universal quantum computing systems available, including a 53-qubit qubit system—the largest commercially available system in the industry.
