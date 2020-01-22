Oxford launches North American start-up scheme that will create 4,000 UK jobs

Research England supports University of Oxford science and technology commercialisation initiative set to raise £1bn in private finance and lead to thousands of UK jobs

The Oxford Creative Destruction Lab (CDL) will bring the brightest entrepreneurial minds together and draw on North American venture capital expertise to propel world-leading ideas from lab to market

Initiative focuses initially on artificial intelligence start-ups and expand into areas including healthy ageing, alternative green energy and quantum technology

An innovative university research commercialisation initiative led by Saïd Business School at the University of Oxford is set to create nearly 4,000 jobs across the UK in artificial intelligence (AI), healthy ageing, alternative energy, and quantum technologies.

Press release from UK Research and Innovation

January 26th 2020 | 79 readers