ProjectQ v0.5.0 and team updates



Quantum computing: make it yours! ProjectQ continues to be free, open source, non-profit and hosted by an academic institution, ETH Zurich. We believe in public access to quantum computing, and in letting the needs of researchers and users shape this software platform, whose performance is still to be beaten.


Press release from ProjectQ
June 23rd 2020 | 238 readers

You can contribute to ProjectQ through https://github.com/ProjectQ-Framework/ProjectQ and read up on the project at http://projectq.ch. We welcome coding contributions, as well as feature suggestions and issue reports, directly on GitHub. 

Team

ProjectQ is now maintained by Nuriya Nurgalieva and Lídia del Rio from ETH Zurich, and main developer Damien Nguyen from Huawei Technologies Switzerland AG. 

Why this change? Damian, Matthias and Thomas, the founders of ProjectQ, are still alive and radiant, but their current employer is incompatible with moonlighting for this non-profit project. The new structure allows us to keep ProjectQ at ETH Zurich and to offer institutional support, while accepting contributions from researchers and programmers worldwide. 

Other collaborations will be announced in due time. If you are a regular contributor and would like to join the team, let us know. And of course, if you'd like to reach out to Damian and Thomas to let them know that you miss and appreciate them, we can't legally stop you.

Release notes

ProjectQ v0.5.0 is out. The main improvements are on simulation performance and stable backend interface. Thank you to everyone who contributed!

New Features

 - New PhaseEstimation and AmplitudeAmplification routines (thanks @fernandodelaiglesia).
 - New Rxx, Ryy and Rzz gates (thanks @dwierichs).
 - New decomposition rules and compiler setup for trapped ion quantum based computers (thanks @dbretaud).
 - Added basic circuit drawer compiler engine based on Matplotlib CircuitDrawerMatplotlib (thanks @Bombenchris).

Improvements

 - Significantly improved C++ simulator performances (thanks @melven).
 - Allow user modification of the qubit drawing order for the CircuitDrawer compiler engine (thanks @alexandrupaler).
 - Update to the installation script. The installation now automatically defaults to the pure Python implementation if compilation of the C++ simulator (or other C++ modules) should fail (#337).
 - Automatic generation of the documentation (#339).
 - Fixed connection issues between IBM backend and the IBM Quantum Experience API (thanks @alexandrupaler).

The ProjectQ v0.5.x release branch is the last one guaranteed to work with Python 2.7.x. Future releases might introduce changes that require Python 3.5 (Python 3.4 and earlier have already been deprecated).

Projects and resources

We regularly organize schools and workshops on quantum computing at ETH Zurich, offering basic introductions and advanced courses, as well as tutorials on several platforms. This year's events will be moved online, and will be announced through here in the coming months. 

In the meantime, you can check out the materials of our last workshop on ProjectQ, and to learn more about quantum computing in general, take a look at the resources from our summer school on quantum computing QuID 2018 and QuID 2019. 

If you'd like to host such an event at your institution, we can make it happen! Reach out by email to info@projectq.ch and we'll take it from there. 

Starting this autumn, we will be offering projects and internships for ETH students, as well as online competitions and hackathons open to everyone.


