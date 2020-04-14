Choose one...
Quantaneo, the Quantum Co Quantaneo, the Quantum Co
Quantaneo, the Quantum Computing Source

Q-CTRL Announces Strategic Investment by In-Q-Tel to Accelerate Quantum Technology Solutions for National Security Applications



Q-CTRL, a startup that applies the principles of control engineering to accelerate the development of quantum technology, today announced a strategic investment by In-Q-Tel (IQT), the not-for-profit strategic investor that identifies innovative technology solutions to support the national security communities of the U.S. and its allies.


Press release from Q-CTRL
April 14th 2020 | 237 readers

Photo by Christian Lue on Unsplash
Photo by Christian Lue on Unsplash
Q-CTRL is a pioneer in the field of quantum control engineering, delivering software products and professional services to help customers and partners harness the exotic properties of quantum physics for real-world benefit. 

The company’s practice in quantum computing solves the Achilles heel of this new technology – hardware error and instability – by delivering a set of techniques that allow quantum computations to be executed with greater success.

More recently, Q-CTRL has begun applying its tools and expertise to quantum enhanced sensing, helping to improve the efficiency and performance of standoff detection as well as precision navigation and timing for defense and aerospace.  In recognition of this work, Professor Michael J. Biercuk, founder and CEO of Q-CTRL, was invited to present the U.S. Office of Naval Research distinguished lecture in February 2020.

We have assembled the world’s leading collection of specialists in quantum control, and this investment by In-Q-Tel is a validation of the critical role our team will play in the development of quantum technologies for national security,” said Professor Biercuk. “We’re committed to leveraging our products and expertise to benefit national security, and we’re thrilled to participate in this cross-border collaboration between the U.S. and Australia.

Q-CTRL focuses on building the foundational software that will lead to the advent of effective quantum technologies more quickly,” said Mike Ferrari, Managing Director and co-head of IQT ’s Australian office. “We see the company as a key strategic partner to guide efforts towards suitable applications of effective quantum technologies to efficiently solve mission-critical and computationally demanding problems.

Professor Biercuk and his academic team have previously received scientific research funding from U.S. defense and intelligence organizations, including the U.S. Army Research Office and the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA), part of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.


You can read too...

AMBER Researchers Provide New Insights in Decoherance of Qubits - 04/14/2020

Researchers from AMBER, the SFI Research Centre for Advanced Materials and BioEngineering Research, the School of Physics and the CRANN Institute, at Trinity College Dublin, have utilized their model and simulations of the atomic world to give insight in one of the key issues in the realization of...

Qunnect, Inc. Receives $1.5M Phase-II SBIR Award From The Department of Energy - 04/14/2020

Qunnect, Inc., a deep tech company committed to globalizing Quantum Communications, received a $1.5M Phase-II Small Business Innovation Research award from the US Department of Energy. Qunnect is developing a device suite to enable ultra-secure, long-distance quantum communications. All products...

Lieven Vandersypen appointed as Research Director at QuTech - 04/14/2020

Professor Lieven Vandersypen has been appointed as Research Director at QuTech from 1 September 2020. As Research Director he will chair the management board of QuTech. He will succeed professor Ronald Hanson, who has been Research Director at QuTech since the end of 2016. Lieven Vandersypen...

ColdQuanta Awarded Contract of up to $7.4M from DARPA to Accelerate Development of Scalable Cold Atom Quantum Computers - 04/10/2020

Company leads the collaboration of prominent industry, national lab, and academic partners. ColdQuanta, the quantum atomics company, has been selected by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to develop a scalable, cold-atom-based quantum computing hardware and software platform...

CQC and Total Announce Multi-Year Collaboration to Develop Quantum Algorithms for Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS) - 04/09/2020

Cambridge Quantum Computing (CQC) announced today that they have entered into a multi-year partnership with Total S.A. to develop quantum algorithms and quantum computing solutions for advanced carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) technologies. The collaboration will use CQC’s expertise...
1 2 3 4 5 » ... 77

New comment:

Copyright © 2019 BNTP Inc., Newark, DE, USA