Q-CTRL Announces Strategic Investment by In-Q-Tel to Accelerate Quantum Technology Solutions for National Security Applications

Photo by Christian Lue on Unsplash
Q-CTRL is a pioneer in the field of quantum control engineering, delivering software products and professional services to help customers and partners harness the exotic properties of quantum physics for real-world benefit.
The company’s practice in quantum computing solves the Achilles heel of this new technology – hardware error and instability – by delivering a set of techniques that allow quantum computations to be executed with greater success.
More recently, Q-CTRL has begun applying its tools and expertise to quantum enhanced sensing, helping to improve the efficiency and performance of standoff detection as well as precision navigation and timing for defense and aerospace. In recognition of this work, Professor Michael J. Biercuk, founder and CEO of Q-CTRL, was invited to present the U.S. Office of Naval Research distinguished lecture in February 2020.
“We have assembled the world’s leading collection of specialists in quantum control, and this investment by In-Q-Tel is a validation of the critical role our team will play in the development of quantum technologies for national security,” said Professor Biercuk. “We’re committed to leveraging our products and expertise to benefit national security, and we’re thrilled to participate in this cross-border collaboration between the U.S. and Australia.”
“Q-CTRL focuses on building the foundational software that will lead to the advent of effective quantum technologies more quickly,” said Mike Ferrari, Managing Director and co-head of IQT ’s Australian office. “We see the company as a key strategic partner to guide efforts towards suitable applications of effective quantum technologies to efficiently solve mission-critical and computationally demanding problems.”
Professor Biercuk and his academic team have previously received scientific research funding from U.S. defense and intelligence organizations, including the U.S. Army Research Office and the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA), part of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.
