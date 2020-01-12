Q2B20 Unveils Compelling Explorations in Practical Quantum Computing

Since 2017, QC Ware has brought together industry, academia, government, and market observers in what has become the seminal conference on the future of quantum computing. Q2B focuses exclusively on quantum computing applications, providing an inside look into the latest research, product developments, and milestones in quantum computing hardware and software. At Q2B20, many more companies will share insights into the real traction they have achieved in use case applications of quantum computing over the last year. Several major quantum computing players are expected to make announcements and share long-term roadmaps.

Press release from QC Ware

December 3rd 2020