QCI Achieves Best-in-Class Performance with its Mukai Quantum-Ready Application Platform

Quantum Computing Inc. (OTCQB:QUBT) (QCI), a technology leader in quantum-ready applications and tools, reported in a newly released scientific paper that QCI qbsolv™, a component of its Mukai™ software execution platform for quantum computers, has delivered on its promise of immediate performance benefits from quantum-ready methods running on classical computers.

Press release from Quantum Computing

June 4th 2020 | 113 readers