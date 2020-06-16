Choose one...
Quantaneo, the Quantum Co Quantaneo, the Quantum Co
Quantaneo, the Quantum Computing Source

QURECA launches the first Quantum training & recruitment platform: The solution to the quantum workforce skills bottleneck



QURECA (Quantum Resources & Careers) has launched the first global recruitment and training platform to develop the quantum workforce, with the goal to help businesses and the workforce become quantum ready.
One of the main components in creating a quantum technology community is to enable and educate the workforce with the relevant skills and competencies. QURECA supports the development of the quantum workforce by providing the necessary skills. The new QURECA platform offers a unique recruitment service to companies with a quantum need looking to hire expertise for their sector.


Press release from Qureca
June 23rd 2020 | 617 readers

Dr. Araceli Venegas-Gomez, founder of Qureca
Dr. Araceli Venegas-Gomez, founder of Qureca
While on the training side, QURECA partners with key experts across different sectors for the application of quantum technologies to create the most relevant online courses.
The skills shortage in quantum technologies is an identified bottleneck been reported as the “Quantum Tech shortage” [1,2] or the “Quantum bottleneck” [3]. It has been highlighted on numerous occasions that to be able to develop the required workforce needed in the coming years in the field of quantum technologies and quantum computing, several measures must be put in place.
Finding the appropriate candidate in emerging technologies such as the quantum sector is exceptionally challenging. On the other hand, PhD students and academics struggle to understand how and where to apply their skillset and how it can assist in the growth of their careers.
QURECA supports businesses to identify and hire the needed expertise by finding the best candidate pool, and provides career coaching services to anyone looking for a job in quantum technologies.
 
The emerging field of quantum technologies encompasses other fields and applications, and hence, different sectors. Gaining an understanding of what quantum technologies actually mean, as well as the related positions that will be created in the different fields, is key for the people who will look for highly visible opportunities with these roles.
Together with other expert partners, QURECA is developing a wide range of training programmes. The online platform allows customers to access a broad range of high- quality online training courses. No matter where you are in the world, QURECA wants to support you to develop your skills and become an expert in the field of quantum technologies.
QURECA also offers training packages tailored for businesses seeking to define a strategy for embedding quantum technology within their operating model.
QURECA founder, Dr. Araceli Venegas-Gomez, was awarded an OSA Pivoting Fellowship to work on international outreach and to act as a ‘global ambassador’ advocating quantum technologies. This allowed her to build a quantum network, expanding the collaboration of the quantum communities worldwide.
Dr. Venegas-Gomez created QURECA to link the different stakeholders within the quantum community, and generate global opportunities with quantum technologies. QURECA provides a range of professional services, including business development and business intelligence, to support businesses and institutions to be part of the second quantum revolution.

QURECA launches the first Quantum training & recruitment platform: The solution to the quantum workforce skills bottleneck
At QURECA we are creating global opportunities with Quantum Technologies.
All the resources you need to be prepared, make a difference, and create value can be obtained by partnering with QURECA.
At QURECA, we speak quantum. Are you ready to become part of the second quantum revolution?

[1] https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestechcouncil/2019/06/19/building-the-quantum-workforce- of-the-future/
[2] https://www.nytimes.com/2018/10/21/technology/quantum-computing-jobs-immigration- visas.html
[3] https://www.theguardian.com/education/2020/jan/15/how-can-we-compete-with-google-the- battle-to-train-quantum-coders
[4] https://www.csiro.au/en/Showcase/quantum/


You can read too...

ProjectQ v0.5.0 and team updates - 06/23/2020

Quantum computing: make it yours! ProjectQ continues to be free, open source, non-profit and hosted by an academic institution, ETH Zurich. We believe in public access to quantum computing, and in letting the needs of researchers and users shape this software platform, whose performance is still to...

NEC and D-Wave Begin Joint Quantum Product Development, Marketing and Sales - 06/18/2020

NEC Corporation, a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies, and D-Wave Systems Inc., the leader in quantum computing systems, software and services, today announced that they have begun joint activities to combine the compute power of NEC’s systems with the quantum computing power...

IonQ Secures New Funding and Advisory Board Members to Meet Growing Quantum Computing Industry Demand - 06/18/2020

New Investment from Lockheed Martin, Robert Bosch Venture Capital GmbH (RBVC) and Cambium Brings Total Investment to $84M. IonQ, the leader in quantum computing, today announced it has secured funding from Lockheed Martin, Robert Bosch Venture Capital GmbH (RBVC) and Cambium, a new multi-stage...

Automated benchmarking platform for quantum compilers by Arline.io - 06/16/2020

​Quantum compilation is a problem of translating a quantum algorithm to a set of low-level hardware instructions to be executed on a quantum processor. Extreme susceptibility of quantum computation to noise is one of the crucial factors that hinder the development of large-scale quantum computers....

Release of Silq: A High-level Quantum Language - 06/16/2020

Background. Recent efforts have improved quantum computers to the point where they can outperform classical computers on some tasks, a situation referred to as quantum supremacy. Quantum computers run quantum algorithms, typically expressed in a low-level quantum language. Silq. We release Silq,...
1 2 3 4 5 » ... 88

New comment:

Copyright © 2019 BNTP Inc., Newark, DE, USA