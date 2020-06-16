QURECA launches the first Quantum training & recruitment platform: The solution to the quantum workforce skills bottleneck

Dr. Araceli Venegas-Gomez, founder of Qureca
While on the training side, QURECA partners with key experts across different sectors for the application of quantum technologies to create the most relevant online courses.
The skills shortage in quantum technologies is an identified bottleneck been reported as the “Quantum Tech shortage” [1,2] or the “Quantum bottleneck” [3]. It has been highlighted on numerous occasions that to be able to develop the required workforce needed in the coming years in the field of quantum technologies and quantum computing, several measures must be put in place.
Finding the appropriate candidate in emerging technologies such as the quantum sector is exceptionally challenging. On the other hand, PhD students and academics struggle to understand how and where to apply their skillset and how it can assist in the growth of their careers.
QURECA supports businesses to identify and hire the needed expertise by finding the best candidate pool, and provides career coaching services to anyone looking for a job in quantum technologies.
The emerging field of quantum technologies encompasses other fields and applications, and hence, different sectors. Gaining an understanding of what quantum technologies actually mean, as well as the related positions that will be created in the different fields, is key for the people who will look for highly visible opportunities with these roles.
Together with other expert partners, QURECA is developing a wide range of training programmes. The online platform allows customers to access a broad range of high- quality online training courses. No matter where you are in the world, QURECA wants to support you to develop your skills and become an expert in the field of quantum technologies.
QURECA also offers training packages tailored for businesses seeking to define a strategy for embedding quantum technology within their operating model.
QURECA founder, Dr. Araceli Venegas-Gomez, was awarded an OSA Pivoting Fellowship to work on international outreach and to act as a ‘global ambassador’ advocating quantum technologies. This allowed her to build a quantum network, expanding the collaboration of the quantum communities worldwide.
Dr. Venegas-Gomez created QURECA to link the different stakeholders within the quantum community, and generate global opportunities with quantum technologies. QURECA provides a range of professional services, including business development and business intelligence, to support businesses and institutions to be part of the second quantum revolution.
At QURECA we are creating global opportunities with Quantum Technologies.
All the resources you need to be prepared, make a difference, and create value can be obtained by partnering with QURECA.
At QURECA, we speak quantum. Are you ready to become part of the second quantum revolution?
[1] https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestechcouncil/2019/06/19/building-the-quantum-workforce- of-the-future/
[2] https://www.nytimes.com/2018/10/21/technology/quantum-computing-jobs-immigration- visas.html
[3] https://www.theguardian.com/education/2020/jan/15/how-can-we-compete-with-google-the- battle-to-train-quantum-coders
[4] https://www.csiro.au/en/Showcase/quantum/
