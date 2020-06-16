QURECA launches the first Quantum training & recruitment platform: The solution to the quantum workforce skills bottleneck

QURECA (Quantum Resources & Careers) has launched the first global recruitment and training platform to develop the quantum workforce, with the goal to help businesses and the workforce become quantum ready.

One of the main components in creating a quantum technology community is to enable and educate the workforce with the relevant skills and competencies. QURECA supports the development of the quantum workforce by providing the necessary skills. The new QURECA platform offers a unique recruitment service to companies with a quantum need looking to hire expertise for their sector.

Press release from Qureca

June 23rd 2020