Quantum Computing Announces Dr. Nicholas Chancellor as Technical Advisor

Dr. Chancellor’s research interests are quantum annealing, hybrid quantum classical computing, and applied algorithms for quantum computing. He is a Research and Teaching Fellow in the Department of Physics at Durham University and is a EPSRC UKRI innovation fellow for his work on energy landscape based hybrid quantum/classical computing. Dr. Chancellor is a frequent invited speaker to a number of top quantum computing workshops, is a member of the editorial board of PLOS One, and was selected to participate in the exclusive 2012 Lindau meeting of Nobel Laureates and students. Dr. Chancellor holds a Ph.D. in Physics from University of Southern California.



“Nick’s research and expertise in near term quantum computing algorithms is highly respected,” stated Robert Liscouski, QCI’s Chief Executive Officer. “We believe his insights into near-term quantum computing and hybrid quantum/classical computing algorithms will prove to be a valuable asset to our team of world-class experts. We’re thrilled to have him on board, and expect to continue to expand QCI with world-class mathematicians, seasoned industry executives, and high performance computing thought leaders who continue to guide our efforts in developing valuable applications using advances in quantum computing.”



“Quantum computing is seeing tremendous growth as both industries and nations realize its potential in revolutionizing multiple disciplines,” stated Dr. Nicholas Chancellor, QCI’s Technical Advisor. “As development continues to accelerate, the promise of quantum computing may represent the next computing and technological revolution. I’m excited to join this team of thought leaders and executors to help deliver near-term quantum computing performance.”