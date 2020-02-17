Choose one...
Quantaneo, the Quantum Co Quantaneo, the Quantum Co
Quantaneo, the Quantum Computing Source

Quantum Computing Announces Dr. Nicholas Chancellor as Technical Advisor



Quantum Computing, Inc. (OTC Pink: QUBT) (“QCI” or the “Company”), an advanced technology company developing quantum ready applications for quantum computers, today announced, the appointment of Quantum Computing thought leader Dr. Nicholas Chancellor to serve on the Company’s Advisory Board.


Press release from Quantum Computing
February 17th 2020 | 87 readers

Quantum Computing Announces Dr. Nicholas Chancellor as Technical Advisor
Dr. Chancellor’s research interests are quantum annealing, hybrid quantum classical computing, and applied algorithms for quantum computing. He is a Research and Teaching Fellow in the Department of Physics at Durham University and is a EPSRC UKRI innovation fellow for his work on energy landscape based hybrid quantum/classical computing. Dr. Chancellor is a frequent invited speaker to a number of top quantum computing workshops, is a member of the editorial board of PLOS One, and was selected to participate in the exclusive 2012 Lindau meeting of Nobel Laureates and students. Dr. Chancellor holds a Ph.D. in Physics from University of Southern California.

“Nick’s research and expertise in near term quantum computing algorithms is highly respected,” stated Robert Liscouski, QCI’s Chief Executive Officer. “We believe his insights into near-term quantum computing and hybrid quantum/classical computing algorithms will prove to be a valuable asset to our team of world-class experts. We’re thrilled to have him on board, and expect to continue to expand QCI with world-class mathematicians, seasoned industry executives, and high performance computing thought leaders who continue to guide our efforts in developing valuable applications using advances in quantum computing.”

“Quantum computing is seeing tremendous growth as both industries and nations realize its potential in revolutionizing multiple disciplines,” stated Dr. Nicholas Chancellor, QCI’s Technical Advisor. “As development continues to accelerate, the promise of quantum computing may represent the next computing and technological revolution. I’m excited to join this team of thought leaders and executors to help deliver near-term quantum computing performance.”


You can read too...

New Centers Lead the Way towards a Quantum Future - 02/17/2020

Designing and building qubit chips, the heart of quantum computers, are one of the areas that the new Quantum Information Science Centers will tackle. The world of quantum is the world of the very, very small. At sizes near those of atoms and smaller, the rules of physics start morphing into...

Russian Quantum Center and Nissan have launched a project in the field of quantum chemistry - 02/17/2020

Nissan and the Quantum Machine Learning Project of the Russian Quantum Center (RQC) have announced the launch of a joint scientific and technological project in the field of quantum computing for chemical compound modeling solutions. In the context of partnership, Project is going to create new...

Quantum Internet Workshop Begins Mapping the Future of Quantum Communications - 02/17/2020

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science, under the leadership of Under Secretary of Energy Paul Dabbar, sponsored around 70 representatives from multiple government agencies and universities at the first Quantum Internet Blueprint Workshop, held in New York City Feb. 5-6. The primary goal...

Health Care Company Anthem Joins NC State’s IBM Q Hub - 02/12/2020

Anthem, Inc., a leading health benefits company, is the second founding member to join the IBM Q Hub at NC State University, where it will explore how quantum computing may further enhance the consumer health care experience. Last year NC State became the first university in North America to...

Creating the Heart of a Quantum Computer - 02/11/2020

A computer is suspended from the ceiling. Delicate lines and loops of silvery wires and tubes connect gold-colored platforms. It seems to belong in a science-fiction movie, perhaps a steam-punk cousin of HAL in 2001: A Space Odyssey. But as the makers of that 1968 movie imagined computers the size...
1 2 3 4 5 » ... 63

New comment:

Copyright © 2019 BNTP Inc., Newark, DE, USA