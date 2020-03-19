Quantum Computing Inc. Announces Technology Partnership with Splunk, Inc.

QCI, an industry leader in the development of “quantum ready software” with deep experience developing applications and tools for early quantum computers, focuses on abstractions that free application developers to focus on the vital task of mapping problems to appropriate quantum computing forms by obscuring hardware-specific details. Splunk brings a leading big-data-analytics platform to the partnership, notably existing capabilities in its Machine/Deep Learning Toolkit in current use by Splunk customers. Quantum computing (QC) technology, applications, and use cases will evolve significantly as different architectures for quantum computing hardware come to market. Implementation of quantum computing applications will be significantly accelerated by tools that allow the development and execution of applications independent of any particular QC architecture. QCI provides those tools. “We are excited about this partnership opportunity,” stated Robert Liscouski, CEO of Quantum Computing Inc. “Splunk is a proven technology leader with over 17,500 customers world-wide, that has the potential to provide great opportunities for QCI’s quantum ready software technologies,” he added.



QCI will partner with Splunk to do both fundamental and applied research and develop analytics that exploit conventional large-data cybersecurity stores and data-analytics workflows, combined with quantum-ready graph and constrained-optimization algorithms. These algorithms will initially be developed using QCI’s Mukai software platform, which enables quantum-ready algorithms to execute on classical hardware and also to run without modification on QC hardware when ready. Once proofs of concept are completed, QCI and Splunk will develop new analytics with these algorithms in the Splunk data-analytics platform, to evaluate quantum analytics readiness on real-world data. The Splunk platform/toolkits help customers address challenging analytical problems via neural nets or custom algorithms, extensible to Deep Learning frameworks through an open source approach that incorporates existing and custom libraries. The initial efforts of our partnership with Splunk will focus on three key challenges: network security, dynamic logistics and scheduling.