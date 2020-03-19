Choose one...
Quantaneo, the Quantum Co Quantaneo, the Quantum Co
Quantaneo, the Quantum Computing Source

Quantum Computing Inc. Announces Technology Partnership with Splunk, Inc.



Quantum Computing Inc. (OTC:QUBT) (“QCI”), an advanced technology company developing quantum-ready applications and tools, announced today that the company has entered into a Technology Alliance Partnership agreement with Splunk, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK). Splunk turns data into doing with the “Data-to-Everything™” Platform. Splunk technology is designed to investigate, monitor, analyze and act on data at any scale, from any source over any time period.


Press release from Quantum Computing
March 24th 2020 | 70 readers

Photo by Franki Chamaki on Unsplash
Photo by Franki Chamaki on Unsplash
QCI, an industry leader in the development of “quantum ready software” with deep experience developing applications and tools for early quantum computers, focuses on abstractions that free application developers to focus on the vital task of mapping problems to appropriate quantum computing forms by obscuring hardware-specific details.  Splunk brings a leading big-data-analytics platform to the partnership, notably existing capabilities in its Machine/Deep Learning Toolkit in current use by Splunk customers.  Quantum computing (QC) technology, applications, and use cases will evolve significantly as different architectures for quantum computing hardware come to market. Implementation of quantum computing applications will be significantly accelerated by tools that allow the development and execution of applications independent of any particular QC architecture. QCI provides those tools.  “We are excited about this partnership opportunity,” stated Robert Liscouski, CEO of Quantum Computing Inc. “Splunk is a proven technology leader with over 17,500 customers world-wide, that has the potential to provide great opportunities for QCI’s quantum ready software technologies,” he added.

QCI will partner with Splunk to do both fundamental and applied research and develop analytics that exploit conventional large-data cybersecurity stores and data-analytics workflows, combined with quantum-ready graph and constrained-optimization algorithms. These algorithms will initially be developed using QCI’s Mukai software platform, which enables quantum-ready algorithms to execute on classical hardware and also to run without modification on QC hardware when ready.  Once proofs of concept are completed, QCI and Splunk will develop new analytics with these algorithms in the Splunk data-analytics platform, to evaluate quantum analytics readiness on real-world data.  The Splunk platform/toolkits help customers address challenging analytical problems via neural nets or custom algorithms, extensible to Deep Learning frameworks through an open source approach that incorporates existing and custom libraries.  The initial efforts of our partnership with Splunk will focus on three key challenges: network security, dynamic logistics and scheduling.


You can read too...

Research by University of Chicago PhD Student and EPiQC Wins IBM Q Best Paper - 03/24/2020

A new approach for using a quantum computer to realize a near-term “killer app” for the technology received first prize in the 2019 IBM Q Best Paper Award competition, the company announced. The paper, “Minimizing State Preparations in Variational Quantum Eigensolver (VQE) by Partitioning into...

​Chip-Based Device Opens New Doors for Augmented Reality and Quantum Computing - 03/22/2020

Researchers have designed a new chip-based device that can shape and steer blue light with no moving parts. The device could greatly reduce the size of light projection components used for augmented reality and a variety of other applications. “Our blue phased array platform can rapidly and...

Quantum Computing Announces Dr. Michael Liebman as Technical Advisor - 03/21/2020

Quantum Computing Inc. (OTC:QUBT) (QCI), a technology company developing applications for quantum computing, today announced the appointment of Dr. Michael Liebman, PhD, to serve on the QCI’s Technical Advisory Board. Robert Liscouski, CEO, Quantum Computing Inc. stated, “Michael applies his...

Quantum Machines Secures $17.5M in Funding - 03/21/2020

Quantum Machines, developer of the hardware and software solution for the control and operation of quantum computers, announced that it has secured $17.5 millions in funding to accelerate the adoption of the company’s Quantum Orchestration Platform, which is driving the development of tomorrow’s...

Quantum Technology – Baden-Württemberg Network Established - 03/19/2020

Quantum technology is one of the most important key technologies of the 21st century. In order to strategically position Baden-Württemberg as a research location in this forward-looking area, leading research institutions and institutes have joined together to form a nationwide network. The...
1 2 3 4 5 » ... 71

New comment:

Copyright © 2019 BNTP Inc., Newark, DE, USA