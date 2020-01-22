Choose one...
Quantaneo, the Quantum Co Quantaneo, the Quantum Co
Quantaneo, the Quantum Computing Source

Quantum Computing Inc. Releases Mukai, the Quantum Application Development Platform



The Mukai software stack enables developers to create and execute quantum-ready applications - today


Press release from Quantum Computing
January 30th 2020 | 1177 readers

Photo by Arif Riyanto on Unsplash
Photo by Arif Riyanto on Unsplash
Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) (“QCI”), an advanced technology company developing quantum-ready applications and tools, announced today that the company has released its Mukai quantum application development platform. Mukai can be used to solve extremely complex optimization problems, which are at the heart of some of the most difficult computing challenges in industry and government. Its software stack enables developers to create and execute quantum-ready applications on classic computers, while being ready to run on quantum computers when those systems can achieve performance advantages. QCI has already demonstrated superior performance today for some applications built on Mukai and running on classic computers.
 
Mukai uses highly-optimized parallel code, and is currently centered on the quadratic unconstrained binary optimization (QUBO) formulation well known to quantum annealing users. QUBO is a pattern matching technique, also commonly used for machine learning applications.
 
The Mukai software stack includes two primary user/developer interfaces:
 
QCI NetworkX graph-analysis package that exploits that capability for graph problems
QCI qbsolv package that implements a state-of-the-art, high-performance optimization capability for QUBO problems
“Mukai enables developers to create and deploy practical applications that solve very hard problems today,” said Mike Booth, QCI’s Chief Technology Officer. “We believe this will bring immediate value to potential clients, while also providing a clear path to emerging quantum hardware. As Mukai provides an abstraction layer to the actual computing hardware, a client’s investment in application development today should pay off in two ways, without having to take the hardware platform into consideration.”
 
“In addition to developing the quantum application development platform, QCI is leveraging its expertise in finance, computing, and security to build applications on top of Mukai that we believe will deliver immediate value to potential clients,” said Steve Reinhardt, VP of Product Development at QCI. “The first of those, Quantum Asset Allocator (QAA), was recently announced. It provides small and medium-sized financial institutions the ability to do asset allocation in a way that was previously the province of large brokerage firms, mutual funds, and the largest quant funds. Using Mukai means it can run on either classic or quantum resources, depending on which delivers superior performance,” he added. 


You can read too...

ID Quantique launches the ID Qube series - 01/30/2020

ID Quantique (IDQ), the world leader in Quantum-Safe security and Quantum Sensing, today announced the launch of the ID Qube series, a compact and cost-effective series of modules for single-photon detection at telecom wavelengths. Modular and versatile, the ID Qube series is a comprehensive range...

Quantum Experiments Explore Power of Light for Communications, Computing - 01/27/2020

A team from the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory has conducted a series of experiments to gain a better understanding of quantum mechanics and pursue advances in quantum networking and quantum computing, which could lead to practical applications in cybersecurity and other...

Oxford launches North American start-up scheme that will create 4,000 UK jobs - 01/26/2020

Research England supports University of Oxford science and technology commercialisation initiative set to raise £1bn in private finance and lead to thousands of UK jobs The Oxford Creative Destruction Lab (CDL) will bring the brightest entrepreneurial minds together and draw on North American...

Researchers Simulate 61-Bit Quantum Computer with Data Compression - 01/24/2020

When trying to debug quantum hardware and software by using a quantum simulator, every quantum bit (qubit) counts. Every simulated qubit closer to physical machine sizes halves the gap in compute power between the simulation and the physical hardware. However, the memory requirement of full-state...

University of Sheffield launches Quantum centre to develop the technologies of tomorrow - 01/22/2020

- University of Sheffield launches new research centre to revolutionise computing, communication, sensing and imaging technologies - Sheffield Quantum Centre will develop materials, devices and information technology protocols with unprecedented capabilities and performance - New research centre...
1 2 3 4 5 » ... 59

New comment:

Copyright © 2019 BNTP Inc., Newark, DE, USA