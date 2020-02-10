Choose one...
Quantaneo, the Quantum Co Quantaneo, the Quantum Co
Quantaneo, the Quantum Computing Source

Quantum Computing Market is Poised to Surpass $64,988.3 Million By 2030: P&S Intelligence



Quantum Computing Market Research Report: By Offering (Hardware, Software, Service), Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud-Based), Application (Optimization, Simulation and Data Problems, Sampling, Machine Learning), Technology (Quantum Dots, Trapped Ions, Quantum Annealing), Industry (BFSI, Aerospace & Defense, Manufacturing, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Energy & Utilities).


Press release from P&S Intelligence
February 10th 2020 | 84 readers

Photo by Christin Hume on Unsplash
Photo by Christin Hume on Unsplash
According to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence, the global quantum computing market share was valued at $507.1 million in 2019 and is expected to post $64,988.3 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 56.0% during the forecast period (2020–2030). The machine learning (ML) category under application segment is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. This can be primarily owing to the large potential of ML technologies that can be incorporated with the quantum computing systems for enhancing their use case.

The quantum annealing category held the largest share under the technology segment in 2019. This is attributed to successful overcoming of physical challenges to develop this technology and further incorporated in bigger systems. The BFSI category held the largest share in the quantum computing market in 2019. This is owing to the fact that the industry is growing positively across the globe, and large banks are focusing on investing in this potential technology that can enable them to streamline their business processes, along with unbeatable levels of security.

Browse report overview with 91 tables and 65 figures spread through 148 pages and detailed TOC on "Quantum Computing Market Research Report: Industry Size, Share, Growth Forecast to 2030" at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/quantum-computing-market

Together, North America and Europe are expected to hold over 78% share cumulatively in the quantum computing market in 2030. All the major investments are being recorded in the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., and Russia. In the U.S., National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the National Security Agency (NSA), and the Los Alamos National Laboratory are involved in this technology related projects. 

The quantum computing market is highly competitive with high strategic stakes and product differentiation. Some of the key market players include International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Telstra Corporation Limited, IonQ Inc., Silicon Quantum Computing, Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Rigetti & Co Inc., Microsoft Corporation, D-Wave Systems Inc., Zapata Computing Inc., and Intel Corporation.

Over 130 companies and research institutes are known to be engaged in R&D related to this technology. In the area of quantum computer hardware systems, privately funded firms, such as D-Wave Systems Inc. and Rigetti & Co. Inc.; and large IT firms, such as Microsoft Corporation, Alphabet Inc., and IBM Corporation, have announced laboratory projects focusing on the development of quantum computers. For instance, Google LLC has been working with NASA and the Universities Space Research Association to establish the Quantum AI Laboratory, using the quantum computers built by D-Wave Systems Inc. Besides, access to the quantum processor via cloud opens the market for new participants, encouraging the development of the quantum computing ecosystem.


You can read too...

Creating the Heart of a Quantum Computer - 02/11/2020

A computer is suspended from the ceiling. Delicate lines and loops of silvery wires and tubes connect gold-colored platforms. It seems to belong in a science-fiction movie, perhaps a steam-punk cousin of HAL in 2001: A Space Odyssey. But as the makers of that 1968 movie imagined computers the size...

IBM Invests in Cambridge Quantum Computing - 02/11/2020

Cambridge Quantum Computing (“CQC”), a leading global quantum computing company, announced today that IBM has become a strategic investor in the company. The investment comes after years of collaboration between CQC and IBM’s quantum computing team. “At CQC, we are committed to using world class...

​DEWA organises training sessions on quantum computing in partnership with D-Wave - 02/08/2020

This is part of its strategy to employ the latest disruptive technologies and benefit from the capabilities of modern technologies. DEWA's top management, employees and specialists attended the workshop at DEWA Academy Dubai: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has organised intensive...

​Maryland Quantum Alliance Launched to Advance Maryland’s Leadership in Quantum Science - 02/07/2020

The Maryland Quantum Alliance—a regional consortium of quantum scientists and engineers from across academia, national laboratories and industry—launched today with an event in the House of Delegates Office Building, and was recognized on the floor of the Maryland House of Delegates. Led by the...

Forschungszentrum Jülich Establishes Technology Laboratory for Quantum Computers - 02/06/2020

Quantum computer research will be established at Forschungszentrum Jülich as a national priority. The Helmholtz Quantum Center (HQC) will be a central technology laboratory that will cover the entire range of quantum research – from investigating quantum materials to developing prototypes. The...
1 2 3 4 5 » ... 62

New comment:

Copyright © 2019 BNTP Inc., Newark, DE, USA