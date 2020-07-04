Quantum Computing Startup Raises $215 Million for Faster Device: ​Building the world’s first useful quantum computer

Quantum computing may be the most profoundly world-changing technology uncovered to date — it could bring about revolutionary, urgently needed transformations in climate, energy and healthcare. The only outstanding question is this: How do you build such a machine?



PsiQuantum’s goal is to build the world’s first useful quantum computer out of conventional silicon chips that process information using individual photons as well as electronics. This means that every single component is fabricated by the same factories and assembled on the same production lines that built your laptop.

Press release from PsiQuantum

