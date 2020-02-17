Quantum Internet Workshop Begins Mapping the Future of Quantum Communications

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science, under the leadership of Under Secretary of Energy Paul Dabbar, sponsored around 70 representatives from multiple government agencies and universities at the first Quantum Internet Blueprint Workshop, held in New York City Feb. 5-6. The primary goal of the workshop was to begin laying the groundwork for a nationwide entangled quantum Internet.

Press release from ESNet

February 17th 2020 | 7 readers