Quantum Machines Secures $17.5M in Funding

Quantum Machines, developer of the hardware and software solution for the control and operation of quantum computers, announced that it has secured $17.5 millions in funding to accelerate the adoption of the company’s Quantum Orchestration Platform, which is driving the development of tomorrow’s quantum breakthroughs. The Series A round was led by Avigdor Willenz and Harel with the participation of previous backers TLV Partners and Battery Ventures.


March 21st 2020

Photo by Shai Pal on Unsplash
In the race to bring general-purpose quantum computers to fruition, Quantum Machines (QM) announced a major breakthrough earlier this year with the launch of its Quantum Orchestration Platform and its adoption by major players. Its complete set of features works with all quantum technologies, giving researchers and development teams everything they need to run the most complex quantum algorithms and experiments. Looking to the future, Quantum Orchestration lays the ground for tackling some of the most challenging hurdles facing quantum computing, such as complex multi-qubit calibrations, quantum-error-correction, and scaling up to many hundreds of qubits.

Israeli entrepreneur Avigdor Willenz, who recently sold Habana Labs to Intel for $2 billion, is backing QM after the massive enthusiasm he’s witnessed from across the quantum computing industry. “The race to commercial quantum computers is one of the most exciting technological challenges of our generation,” said Willenz, who has also sold companies to Intel, Marvell, Amazon and Cisco. “Our goal at QM is to make this happen faster than anticipated, and establish ourselves as an essential player in this emerging industry.”

QM was founded in 2018 by Drs. Itamar Sivan, Yonatan Cohen and Nissim Ofek, three physics Ph.Ds. They met at Israel’s Weizmann Institute after each had studied at the world’s top universities, including Yale University, University of Washington, Oxford University and the Ecole Normale Superieure. The QM team has since grown to nearly 30 — more than half of them physicists.

QM’s Orchestration Platform has already been adopted by multinational corporations and startups at the forefront of quantum computing, with many new paying customers joining us every month. “We have been fortunate to assemble a team of all-star researchers and scientists working on the greatest challenges of quantum computing,” said Dr. Itamar Sivan, co-founder and CEO of QM. “Their prowess is evident in the lead that QM has taken as the only company to develop Quantum Orchestration. Quantum technology will decisively shape our future and this new investment will ensure that QM remains at the center of these exciting advancements.”


