Quantum Machines and IBM collaboration to lead to new advancements in quantum computing



Press release from Quantum Machines
January 16th 2020 | 913 readers

Photo by Daniel Lerman on Unsplash
Quantum Machines (QM), creators of The Quantum Orchestration Platform, a complete hardware and software solution, has announced that they have agreed to join IBM's Q Network. As part of the IBM and QM collaboration, a compiler between IBM's quantum computing programming languages, and those of QM will be developed and offered to customers.

The compiler will include the algorithmics required to translate different programming languages and will be provided alongside a quantum algorithms library. The compiler is expected to be available in Q2 of 2020.

The IBM Q Network brings together a diverse group of startups, universities, research labs, and Fortune 500 companies including, the University of Oxford, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, ExxonMobil, Accenture and others, together with IBM scientists and engineers to explore the viability of quantum solutions to real-world problems.

As part of the IBM Q Network, organizations have access to IBM's quantum expertise and resources, open source Qiskit software and developer tools, as well as cloud-based access to the IBM Quantum Computation Center, which now includes 15 of the most-advanced quantum computers commercially available to explore practical applications for business and science, including a 53-qubit system – the most in the industry.

QM's full-stack Quantum Orchestration Platform enables an entirely new approach to controlling and operating quantum processors.

Capable of running even the most complex algorithms - from near-term applications of quantum computers to challenges of quantum-error-correction - the Quantum Orchestration Platform optimizes the use of all quantum processors, right out-of-the-box from an intuitive and convenient interface.

According to QM Co-Founder & CEO, Dr. Itamar Sivan "QM's inclusion in the IBM Q Network positions us to advance the prospects for useful quantum solutions. With our recent breakthrough in our Quantum Orchestration Platform combined with the Q Network's world-recognized collection of top quantum physics and engineers, QM is eager to use our collective resources to realize the quantum age coming to fruition before our eyes. The Q Network manifests the spirit of the global effort to make quantum computing a reality. This collaboration brings together corporate giants and startups to rapidly accelerate a new path towards the Golden Age of quantum computing and QM is excited to add our expertise and quantum advancements to the Q Network."


