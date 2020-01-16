Quantum Networking: A $5.5 Billion Market in 2025 Says New Inside Quantum Technology Report

IQT believes that today’s quantum networking revenues come primarily from quantum key distribution (QK), quantum cloud computing and quantum sensor networks. Eventually, these strands will merge into a Quantum Internet. Where the Internet carries bits, the Quantum Internet will carry qubits. For such a Quantum Internet to evolve, quantum repeaters will have to be developed.

Press release from Inside Quantum Technology

