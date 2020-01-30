Qubitekk Acquires Quantum Key Distribution Patent Portfolio

The portfolio includes 57 patent filings, across 17 patent families, and covers novel technological approaches in quantum science. One of the focus technologies in the portfolio allows QKD to be used across long distances. QKD has a potential to significantly advance data security, cybersecurity, and end-to-end encryption. QinetiQ's patent portfolio encompasses a way to scale up QKD from a local area to a planet-wide distribution, without having to wait for a Quantum Repeater or a Satellite to be built.

Qubitekk, based in California, USA, is the world's first company dedicated to commercialising Quantum Entanglement Sources required to speed the adoption of quantum computing and cryptography applications, making the portfolio purchase a logical fit.

What this portfolio effectively offers is a way to accelerate the introduction of global QKD compared to waiting for a Quantum Repeater estimated to be 10 years from actualization. Communications networks and infrastructure will be secured in before quantum computers and repeaters become reality

Dr. Duncan Earl, CTO and President of Qubitekk, added: "The patent portfolio we acquired from QinetiQ along with our current holdings of quantum patents will make Qubitekk one of the largest quantum patent holders in the United States. We are encouraged with the opportunities this will give Qubitekk in the marketplace."

Thierry Le Gall, QinetiQ IP Exploitation Manager, said: "We are pleased to have agreed the assignment of our QKD patent portfolio to Qubitekk, an ideal and innovative partner to further enhance and exploit our quantum cryptography inventions"

US broker Adapt IP Ventures forged a relationship between QinetiQ and Qubitekk, to enable the sale of the entire QKD portfolio.