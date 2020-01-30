Choose one...
Quantaneo, the Quantum Co Quantaneo, the Quantum Co
Quantaneo, the Quantum Computing Source

Qubitekk Acquires Quantum Key Distribution Patent Portfolio



Quantum communication pioneer, Qubitekk (qubitekk.com), further strengthened its patent portfolio around Quantum Key Distribution technology. QinetiQ, a British multinational defense technology company, has signed an agreement to sell its entire Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) patent portfolio to Qubitekk, Inc.


Press release from Qubitekk
February 3rd 2020 | 19 readers

Qubitekk Acquires Quantum Key Distribution Patent Portfolio
The portfolio includes 57 patent filings, across 17 patent families, and covers novel technological approaches in quantum science. One of the focus technologies in the portfolio allows QKD to be used across long distances. QKD has a potential to significantly advance data security, cybersecurity, and end-to-end encryption. QinetiQ's patent portfolio encompasses a way to scale up QKD from a local area to a planet-wide distribution, without having to wait for a Quantum Repeater or a Satellite to be built.
 
Qubitekk, based in California, USA, is the world's first company dedicated to commercialising Quantum Entanglement Sources required to speed the adoption of quantum computing and cryptography applications, making the portfolio purchase a logical fit.
 
What this portfolio effectively offers is a way to accelerate the introduction of global QKD compared to waiting for a Quantum Repeater estimated to be 10 years from actualization. Communications networks and infrastructure will be secured in before quantum computers and repeaters become reality
 
Dr. Duncan Earl, CTO and President of Qubitekk, added: "The patent portfolio we acquired from QinetiQ along with our current holdings of quantum patents will make Qubitekk one of the largest quantum patent holders in the United States.  We are encouraged with the opportunities this will give Qubitekk in the marketplace."
 
Thierry Le Gall, QinetiQ IP Exploitation Manager, said: "We are pleased to have agreed the assignment of our QKD patent portfolio to Qubitekk, an ideal and innovative partner to further enhance and exploit our quantum cryptography inventions"
 
US broker Adapt IP Ventures forged a relationship between QinetiQ and Qubitekk, to enable the sale of the entire QKD portfolio.


You can read too...

​Quantum Computing Inc. Releases Mukai, the Quantum Application Development Platform - 02/03/2020

The Mukai software stack enables developers to create and execute quantum-ready applications - today. Quantum Computing Inc. (OTC:QUBT) (“QCI”), an advanced technology company developing quantumready applications and tools, announced today that the company has released its Mukai quantum application...

Toshiba, ToMMo Demonstrate Quantum Cryptography Transmission of Whole-Genome Sequence Data - 02/03/2020

Toshiba Corporation and the Tohoku University Tohoku Medical Megabank Organization (ToMMo) have succeeded in the world’s first quantum cryptography transmission of whole-genome sequence data with data volumes exceeding several hundred gigabytes. Since speeds for key distribution in quantum...

Quantum Xchange Adds Post-Quantum Cryptography to Its Leading Quantum-Safe Key Management System Phio TX - 02/03/2020

Company Becomes the First and Only Vendor to Bring True Crypto Agility and Choice to Quantum Readiness by Supporting Quantum Key Delivery in Any Format - QKD, PQC, QRNG   Quantum Xchange, a leading provider of secure communications for a quantum-safe world, today announced the availability of...

ID Quantique launches the ID Qube series - 01/30/2020

ID Quantique (IDQ), the world leader in Quantum-Safe security and Quantum Sensing, today announced the launch of the ID Qube series, a compact and cost-effective series of modules for single-photon detection at telecom wavelengths. Modular and versatile, the ID Qube series is a comprehensive range...

Quantum Computing Inc. Releases Mukai, the Quantum Application Development Platform - 01/30/2020

The Mukai software stack enables developers to create and execute quantum-ready applications - today Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) (“QCI”), an advanced technology company developing quantum-ready applications and tools, announced today that the company has released its Mukai quantum application...
1 2 3 4 5 » ... 60

New comment:

Copyright © 2019 BNTP Inc., Newark, DE, USA