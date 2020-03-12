Choose one...
Quantaneo, the Quantum Co Quantaneo, the Quantum Co
Quantaneo, the Quantum Computing Source

Quick Release of Data Could Stop a Pandemic



USCHAG is a technology company focused on helping people live better lives.


Press release from USCHAG
March 12th 2020 | 82 readers

Photo by Free To Use Sounds on Unsplash
Photo by Free To Use Sounds on Unsplash
U.S. Consumer Healthcare Advocacy Group, a company that uses deep learning algorithms to advocate on behalf of consumers within the health and wellness space has started to study the contagion pattern of COVID-19.  They have discovered, by collecting and releasing collated data related to the path COVID-19 has taken, the ability to track and predict the spread of the virus, in real time via an open source platform, which could be instrumental in containment and future outbreak control.

While the epidemiology of the disease has already identified the genome responsible for the virus, the patterns by which the virus spreads are still wholly unknown.  This is where open source data collection and release can step in and alleviate the public panic that comes with the unknowns of a major public health situation.

USCHAG CEO, Scott George says, "Lack of information is often the catalyst for mass panic when it comes to fast spreading disease.  We see some very applicable ways to help contain and educate through data that can be collated on the quantum level, that when released, has the ability to definitively slow or even stop the spread of these super bugs and viruses before they reach pandemic proportions."

USCHAG uses technology, mostly based in Artificial Intelligence and accelerated by quantum computing to solve a myriad of healthcare issues.  By using open source data via sources like Nextstrain.org we can effectively guide the proactive response by health care providers as epidemics grow.  Open source data is the key to quickly assessing health issues and creating plans and procedures, before the crisis can get out of control. 

"Imagine the application of open source data to solve any problem, quickly, due to the massive amounts of data being shared in real time.  This is in stark contrast to how data is collected and correlated now.  Moving to an open source platform of data sharing flies in the face of conventional scientific findings, which currently includes peer review and curation of data in a more analog system," George states.

Through over a decade of research and development, U.S. Consumer Healthcare Advocacy Group (USCHAG) was able to build a consortium of professionals from all areas of the healthcare industry. With the consumers best interest in mind always, our healthcare advocates ensure top quality care for USCHAG members through its combination of compassionate people and deep learning artificial intelligence. George states, "Knowing that our long-term solution for improving the healthcare system for all can be applied to solve surprise crisis situations, makes our mission all the more crucial."


You can read too...

IDC Survey Finds Optimism That Quantum Computing Will Result in Competitive Advantage - 03/11/2020

A recent International Data Corporation (IDC) survey of IT and business personnel responsible for quantum computing adoption found that improved AI capabilities, accelerated business intelligence, and increased productivity and efficiency were the top expectations of organizations currently...

Archer progress towards single qubit quantum measurements - 03/11/2020

• Archer is on-track performing quantum measurements required to build an operational room-temperature qubit processor (“chip”) prototype. • Archer joins the Sydney Knowledge Hub to strategically engage with researchers in the Australian quantum computing economy. • Collaboration Agreement with...

IQM Makes First Expansion Move; Creates Subsidiary in Germany to Drive Quantum Hardware-Software Co-Design - 03/11/2020

IQM Finland Oy (IQM), today announced an expansion through the establishment of its first subsidiary company, IQM Germany, located in Munich. The company also announced the appointment of renowned quantum computing and quantum technology expert, Prof. Enrique Solano as CEO of IQM Germany. IQM is an...

Inside Quantum Technology Report Shows Atomic Clock Market Accelerating Towards $1 billion - 03/10/2020

According to Atomic Clock Markets: A Ten-Year Market Forecast, a new report from Inside Quantum Technology, the market for atomic clocks will almost quadruple in value over the coming decade. The main driver will be the need for atomic clocks in “mass market” applications, notably autonomous...

UC Riverside will lead collaborative effort at developing scalable quantum computers - 03/08/2020

The University of California, Riverside, has won a University of California Multicampus-National Lab Collaborative Research and Training Award of $3.75 million that will allow the campus to focus on enabling scalable quantum computing. Quantum computers are expected to greatly outperform the most...
1 2 3 4 5 » ... 67

New comment:

Copyright © 2019 BNTP Inc., Newark, DE, USA