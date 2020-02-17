Choose one...
QuintessenceLabs Secures Funding From In-Q-Tel



QuintessenceLabs, the leader in quantum-cybersecurity solutions, announced today that it secured an investment from In-Q-Tel, Inc. (IQT), the non-profit strategic investor that accelerates the development and delivery of cutting-edge technologies to the national security communities of the U.S. and its allies. This investment underscores the importance of quantum-safe capabilities to support security communities in the US, UK and Australia.


February 20th 2020 | 99 readers

Photo by Philipp Katzenberger on Unsplash
Australian-based QuintessenceLabs is a global leader in quantum cybersecurity recognized for its advanced quantum-safe data protection capabilities, including the world’s fastest quantum random number generators, crypto-agile key management, data security policy enforcement, and second generation quantum key generation. The company has been widely recognized for its cybersecurity innovation, most recently through its selection as a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer and through the UK Department of International Trade Tech Rocketship awards.

IQT’s investment coincides with the release of QuintessenceLabs’ qStream Plus Quantum Entropy Appliance, integrating the power of high-speed quantum random number generation with entropy management software to ensure enterprise-level performance and security for applications requiring high-quality random numbers, also known as entropy.

QuintessenceLabs founder and CEO, Dr Vikram Sharma said, “We are delighted to have In-Q-Tel’s backing, a valuable endorsement of QuintessenceLabs’ quantum cybersecurity capabilities and their importance to the national security community. QuintessenceLabs’ solutions offer a robust and powerful cybersecurity foundation for federal and defense agencies, and large enterprises – keeping them safe from today’s cyber risks while preparing for the security challenge of quantum computers.

QuintessenceLabs is successfully harnessing quantum physics to address hard security problems in both today’s environment and in future environments that may well include a credible quantum computing threat,” says Mike Ferrari, co-Managing Director of IQT Australia.


