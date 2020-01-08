Qunnect LLC announces the closing of $800.000 in seed financing

Qunnect is developing a suite of devices to enable long-distance quantum-secured communications. All

products are engineered to operate at room temperature, a critical design consideration for real-world

deployment. The company's first product, a quantum memory device, can store, coherently manipulate,

temporally synchronize, and retrieve quantum-states on-demand. The memory device will be used both

as a stand-alone product and as an integral component in the company's future products.



"We are very grateful to our investors for supporting our vision," said Qunnect CEO, Mehdi Namazi.

"Qunnect is committed to building field-stable devices that enable long-distance quantum-secure

communication."



Christophe Jurczak, Managing Director of Quantonation states, "The team at Qunnect has a very strong

technical and business vision that is a key factor of success for Deep Tech startups. We see countries

and corporations ramping up their efforts worldwide to speed up the development of quantum-secure

communications, Qunnect's technology will be a key building block for this quantum future."



Peter Donnelly, Managing Director of Accelerate NY Seed Fund adds, "Qunnect's quantum memories

are an important step towards demonstrating quantum-secure communications in the field. We are

pleased to support the commercialization of