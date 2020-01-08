Choose one...
Quantaneo, the Quantum Co Quantaneo, the Quantum Co
Quantaneo, the Quantum Computing Source

Qunnect LLC announces the closing of $800.000 in seed financing



Qunnect, LLC, a Quantum Communications Device company, announces the closing of $800,000 in Seed Financing. The round was oversubscribed. Investors include Quantonation, the Accelerate NY Seed Fund, and private individual investors.


January 8th 2020 | 56 readers

From left to right the three co-founders and the device developed by Qunnect: Mehdi Namazi, CEO, Mael Flament, CTO, Eden Figueroa, CSO
From left to right the three co-founders and the device developed by Qunnect: Mehdi Namazi, CEO, Mael Flament, CTO, Eden Figueroa, CSO
Qunnect is developing a suite of devices to enable long-distance quantum-secured communications. All
products are engineered to operate at room temperature, a critical design consideration for real-world
deployment. The company's first product, a quantum memory device, can store, coherently manipulate,
temporally synchronize, and retrieve quantum-states on-demand. The memory device will be used both
as a stand-alone product and as an integral component in the company's future products.

"We are very grateful to our investors for supporting our vision," said Qunnect CEO, Mehdi Namazi.
"Qunnect is committed to building field-stable devices that enable long-distance quantum-secure
communication."

Christophe Jurczak, Managing Director of Quantonation states, "The team at Qunnect has a very strong
technical and business vision that is a key factor of success for Deep Tech startups. We see countries
and corporations ramping up their efforts worldwide to speed up the development of quantum-secure
communications, Qunnect's technology will be a key building block for this quantum future."

Peter Donnelly, Managing Director of Accelerate NY Seed Fund adds, "Qunnect's quantum memories
are an important step towards demonstrating quantum-secure communications in the field. We are
pleased to support the commercialization of

Philippe NIEUWBOURG
Philippe Nieuwbourg is an independent trainer and analyst, a specialist in data analysis for... Know more about this author

You can read too...

AI and Quantum Flow boosts Deep Learning speed 10x - 15x Faster - powered by pqlabs.ai - 01/08/2020

PQ Labs Inc, unveiled QuantaFlow AI architecture in CES 2020 (South Hall #25858). The new architecture includes a classical RISC-V processor, a QuantaFlow Generator and a QF Evolution Space. It is the first time for the industry to see such new architecture, which could change the future of AI and...

Quantum Finance Startup QuantFi Joins the IBM Q Network - 01/08/2020

QuantFi has agreed to join the IBM Q Network and looks forward to collaborating with IBM on quantum computing projects focused on the finance industry. We are a Franco-American deeptech start-up, specialized in quantum software for finance, with research centers in Paris and London. QuantFi is a...

World’s First Quantum-Safe Connected Car Secured by ISARA - 01/08/2020

Karma Revero GT Showcases How Vehicles Can Stay Secure in Quantum Age at CES 2020. Technology from ISARA Corporation, the world’s leading provider of quantum-safe and crypto-agile security, ensured that the Karma Revero GT demonstration car at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) can send...

Goldman Sachs and QC Ware Join Forces to Develop Quantum Algorithms in Finance - 01/08/2020

QC Ware, a quantum computing-as-a-service company, is working in collaboration with Goldman Sachs to gain in-depth knowledge on the near term impact of quantum computers and on the development of new algorithms that will enable quantum computers to outperform concurrent classical computers for...

IBM Working with Over 100 Organizations to Advance Practical Quantum Computing - 01/08/2020

Signs New Collaborations with Anthem, Delta Airlines, Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo, Woodside Energy, Los Alamos National Laboratory, Stanford University, Georgia Tech, and Startups to Global Quantum Ecosystem. IBM Q Network broadens its global footprint of commercial, academic, startup, government...
1 2 3 4 5 » ... 55

New comment:

Copyright © 2019 BNTP Inc., Newark, DE, USA