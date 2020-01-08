Qunnect LLC announces the closing of $800.000 in seed financing

From left to right the three co-founders and the device developed by Qunnect: Mehdi Namazi, CEO, Mael Flament, CTO, Eden Figueroa, CSO
Qunnect is developing a suite of devices to enable long-distance quantum-secured communications. All
products are engineered to operate at room temperature, a critical design consideration for real-world
deployment. The company's first product, a quantum memory device, can store, coherently manipulate,
temporally synchronize, and retrieve quantum-states on-demand. The memory device will be used both
as a stand-alone product and as an integral component in the company's future products.
"We are very grateful to our investors for supporting our vision," said Qunnect CEO, Mehdi Namazi.
"Qunnect is committed to building field-stable devices that enable long-distance quantum-secure
communication."
Christophe Jurczak, Managing Director of Quantonation states, "The team at Qunnect has a very strong
technical and business vision that is a key factor of success for Deep Tech startups. We see countries
and corporations ramping up their efforts worldwide to speed up the development of quantum-secure
communications, Qunnect's technology will be a key building block for this quantum future."
Peter Donnelly, Managing Director of Accelerate NY Seed Fund adds, "Qunnect's quantum memories
are an important step towards demonstrating quantum-secure communications in the field. We are
pleased to support the commercialization of
products are engineered to operate at room temperature, a critical design consideration for real-world
deployment. The company's first product, a quantum memory device, can store, coherently manipulate,
temporally synchronize, and retrieve quantum-states on-demand. The memory device will be used both
as a stand-alone product and as an integral component in the company's future products.
"We are very grateful to our investors for supporting our vision," said Qunnect CEO, Mehdi Namazi.
"Qunnect is committed to building field-stable devices that enable long-distance quantum-secure
communication."
Christophe Jurczak, Managing Director of Quantonation states, "The team at Qunnect has a very strong
technical and business vision that is a key factor of success for Deep Tech startups. We see countries
and corporations ramping up their efforts worldwide to speed up the development of quantum-secure
communications, Qunnect's technology will be a key building block for this quantum future."
Peter Donnelly, Managing Director of Accelerate NY Seed Fund adds, "Qunnect's quantum memories
are an important step towards demonstrating quantum-secure communications in the field. We are
pleased to support the commercialization of